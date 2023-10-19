West Ham United will be losing a "popular" player next year and he could go as soon as January, as relayed by a club insider this week.

Who could leave West Ham?

David Moyes faces the possibility of a few squad members making their way out the London Stadium exit door, sooner rather than later. While the east Londoners managed to tie down star winger Jarrod Bowen with a new and improved long-term contract recently, in a big boost for the club, the likes of midfielder Tomas Soucek are being linked with moves away.

The Czech Republic international's contract expires in 2024, and while West Ham are keen to keep him, they could also consider cashing in if there is no progress made on a new deal (Football Insider). As well as this, both Ben Johnson and Conor Coventry may be released upon the expiry of their contracts, which are also set to run out next summer.

There is also the small matter of star midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who attracted serious interest from Premier League champions Man City over the summer transfer window. The Brazil international's move to Eastlands broke down eventually, but it has been reported that Paqueta still dreams of a move to City next summer and has an £85 million release clause in his contract (The Sun).

Despite their promising start to the new season, there may well be plenty of changes on the horizon at West Ham, with there now being some news on the future of midfielder Pablo Fornals.

The Spaniard, who's made six league appearances for West Ham this season, "will be leaving" the club in 2024. That is relayed by club insider Claret & Hugh, who have shared a Fornals transfer update this week. Calling Fornals a "popular" player at the club, it is believed that the 27-year-old will still depart next year as his contract expires and there is no sign of a renewal.

Furthermore, the player could even make his way out as soon as January if Sevilla decide to step up their interest in signing him. If the La Liga side do decide to make a move this winter, they'll have to pay the £10 million Moyes' side are demanding for him. Either way, the exit door apparently "looms" for Fornals this season.

The former Villlarreal star made 32 league outings last season, scoring three goals while adding a further assist. Fornals also contributed on their run to the Europa Conference League title last season, with Moyes praising him as a "great" player.

Fornals style of play Counter attack threat Likes to play long balls Plays the ball off the ground often Likes to tackle

“Pablo is a player that we really like," said the Scotsman to West Ham's official website.

"He is a great energetic player who does great work for the team, and he also has a knack for coming up with goals. There was the one at Bournemouth and in the semi-final. He has been a great team player over the last two years, and I have really enjoyed working with him. He is a great boy.”