After flirting with relegation last season, West Ham United have been one of the surprise packages of the season. David Moyes' side have simply picked up where they left off after their Europa Conference League win, and now sit just six points away from the Premier League's top four after nine games, despite a disappointing performance last time around.

Given that they lost Declan Rice to Arsenal in the summer transfer window, some may have expected the Hammers to once again struggle near the foot of the table, but their wise spending has put them on course for a comfortable campaign. That start however has not stopped those at the top of the club from being forced into preparing for life after Moyes.

David Moyes could leave West Ham in 2024

For some time, Moyes' future at West Ham was uncertain, as his job security was at risk after a run of disappointing league results in the previous campaign. Now, the idea of being without Moyes may leave some at the London Stadium panicking, such is the impressive turnaround that he has overseen this season and in Europe. All good things must come to an end, however, and the latest Moyes contract news suggests that the conclusion of his West Ham spell may well be nearing.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, the West Ham board are poised to start doing due diligence on finding a replacement for their current manager, whose contract comes to an end next summer. Neither Moyes or the club are in a rush to begin talks over a new deal, with a decision set to come at the end of the season, according to reports.

If this is to be Moyes' final season at the club, then his focus will be ending on a high, and ensuring that whoever takes the position next has a squad capable of reaching new heights in the Premier League.

Potter, Hasenhuttl, Lampard or Conte could replace Moyes

Of course, it is worth noting that it is still early days when it comes to discussions over West Ham's next manager, given that Moyes will be in charge until at least next June. That said, a look at the current free agents provides some potential options for the Hammers. As things stand, Graham Potter, Ralph Hasenhuttl, Frank Lampard, and Antonio Conte are all available.

Close

If that remains the case come next June, then West Ham will not be limited when it comes to options if Moyes leaves. Whoever takes the job next will need some time to adjust, that's for sure - Moyes has been in charge of the club since 2019 after his first stint came to an end in 2017, meaning that he has more than left his mark on the London Stadium.

Coming away with a European trophy, the former Everton manager should look back on his time at West Ham as a great success, and perhaps the most impressive spell of his managerial career. For now, though, he will undoubtedly be focused on the task at hand, which is guiding the Hammers to a comfortable campaign in the Premier League and another European berth.