West Ham United and manager David Moyes are reportedly after a new striker target, and he's been called "one of the best bargains in world football".

Latest West Ham news

The Irons, fresh off their 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at the London Stadium last Saturday, are now gearing up for what will be an entertaining clash against SC Freiburg in the Europa League this week. West Ham clinched all three points in their opening European encounter with Backa Topola a fortnight ago, and could take further stride by beating Freiburg on German turf this Thursday.

Moyes' side have bounced back from two consecutive 3-1 Premier League losses at the hands of Man City and Liverpool recently, with the Scotsman praising his side's performance and application in their most recent face-off with Paul Heckingbottom's struggling Blades.

"It was a good win. I’m really pleased," said Moyes after their league victory.

"It was a day when some people were expecting an easy game, but as a manager I’ve never found an easy game, that’s for sure. I think if anybody looks at the result they’ll say it was a great result for West Ham, whether it was 2-0 or more. If you look at the results in the Premier League today, there are no guarantees. It’s a strange league and we did a really good job to get a good victory."

West Ham transfer news

For Moyes, though, there are still certain areas of the squad which arguably need reinforcing. Despite a late push to sign PSG striker Hugo Ektike in the summer, West Ham fell short in their pursuit of the Frenchman and only have Michail Antonio as a star striking option. Danny Ings is an alternative, but the former Aston Villa and Southampton forward seems barely favoured at the moment.

As a result, there have been suggestions that West Ham could solve this glaring issue by taking to the January transfer window. The Hammers, as reported, could go back in for Ekitike this winter - but another option could well come in the form of deadly Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

The 6 foot 2 marksman has really impressed this season, scoring ten goals in just six league matches already while averaging an impressive 4.2 efforts on goal per 90 in the Bundesliga (WhoScored). Guirassy, as a result of his imperious form, is turning heads in the Premier League.

Fulham, Spurs and West Ham are named as possible suitors for the Guinea international as all three take an interest in signing him, according to journalist Dean Jones for TEAMtalk. Guirassy only joined Stuttgart from Rennes earlier this year, but is already doing enough to earn many admirers.

To make a move for tempting from West Ham's perspective, the 27-year-old has a tantalising £17 million release clause in his Stuttgart contract, which comes as arguable pennies considering his red-hot form abroad. Indeed, the clause has promoted Jones to label Guirassy as "one of the best bargains in world football".