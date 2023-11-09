West Ham chief Tim Steidten is "likely" to move for a young and upcoming boss as manager David Moyes' replacement, if the Scotsman does leave.

Moyes seems set for 2024 exit

The Hammers fan base have been gifted long-lasting memories during Moyes' tenure, most notably their dramatic Europa Conference League triumph in May. West Ham clinched their first major piece of silverware since 1980 after winger Jarrod Bowen's last-gasp winner handed them a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in Prague.

However, while the club's form in cup competitions has been a real highlight of Moyes' past 12 months in charge, the same cannot be said for their form in the Premier League. West Ham finished a lowly 14th last campaign, and they've been sliding down the table this season as well.

Three consecutive league losses and a first European defeat in 18 matches away to Olympiacos has piled the pressure on West Ham's manager, with Moyes "unlikely" to stay beyond his contract expiry next summer.

The east Londoners face Olympiacos again at home this evening, and Moyes says he is looking for much better this time round.

"I’m looking for much better tomorrow night," said Moyes on Olympiacos in a Wednesday press conference (via whufc.com). "We want to make sure we’re still in Europe after Christmas and I think, if we can win tomorrow night, we go a long way towards that for a third year in a row. I think the whole team, in general, over the last couple of years have done a lot of good things. I’ve said before that we’re trying to make progress and play better, and as you go along, you try things and they don’t always work out. We have some players in really good form and we hope that continues."

Steidten "likely" to target rising manager for West Ham

Amid the noise surrounding Moyes' future, journalist Paul Brown was asked which manager West Ham chief Steidten could go for if the 60-year-old departs next summer or even sooner.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Brown claimed Steidten is "likely" to appoint an upcoming manager to replace Moyes at West Ham, as past targets like Rafael Benitez and Marcelo Bielsa won't be high on the Irons employee's wishlist.

"It's really hard to know because the owners there had their favourites," said Brown. "Before Moyes, they were big admirers of people like Marcelo Bielsa and Rafa Benitez, but I suspect that with Tim Steidten coming in, those kind of managers would not be high on his wish list if the club was to make a change. So you'd be more likely to see West Ham trying to go for more of a younger, up-and-coming manager I think if a change is coming.

West Ham league finishes under Moyes Season 16th 19/20 6th 20/21 7th 21/22 14th 22/23

"But I don't think one is imminent just yet. I think things will become clearer nearer to Christmas when the club starts making transfer plans and talking to the current manager about his contract. So I think we'll know a little more in the coming weeks."