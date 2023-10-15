West Ham's door is opening for one player to leave with negotiations over staying now on the brink of collapse, according to reports.

New contracts at West Ham

The east Londoners have been moving to tie down both key players and exciting talents for the future. Indeed, most recently, star winger Jarrod Bowen committed his future to West Ham by signing a seven-year contract, which will take the player well into his 30s. This is despite Liverpool transfer rumours suggesting an interest in Bowen from Jurgen Klopp, which will come as a big boost for manager David Moyes.

Speaking after West Ham confirmed the England international's new deal, Moyes was left delighted.

“We’re delighted Jarrod has agreed a new deal," said the Scotsman to West Ham's official website.

It’s a brilliant piece of business from the club to tie him down to a new long-term contract. His goal in Prague will live long in the memory for everyone connected to West Ham – it’s given him a platform to go from strength to strength and we’re really reaping the benefits, he’s getting better and better. He’s a fantastic boy and an outstanding professional – I’m sure his positive progress will continue over the course of his new contract.”

Alongside Bowen, West Ham have also tied down exciting teenage midfielder Dan Rigge, who was reported to be attracting interest from major clubs.

“I am very proud,” said Rigge after the West Ham contract announcement.

“It is a huge moment for me and my family because it is every young player's dream to sign their first professional contract, especially at a club like West Ham United. It has given me a lot of confidence that the Club believes in me and hopefully I can do well at West Ham in the future. I have really enjoyed my time here so far. I felt really welcomed when I arrived ahead of last season and I am delighted to continue my development here.”

West Ham had been tipped to secure extensions for the likes of Tomas Soucek too, but according to a new report by Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, those talks have taken a downturn following a "major" update. The Czech Republic international's negotiations over fresh terms have apparently stalled over the last year, with Soucek out of contract at the end of 2023/2024.

Indeed, the Hammers are keen to keep hold of Soucek, holding discussions over a new deal, but the lack of progress is "opening the door" for his exit and interested clubs including Serie A giants Inter. Soucek is a key component of the West Ham midfield and got on the scoresheet against Newcastle, with Moyes picking him out for praise.

"I’m pleased for Tomáš as he is making a good contribution with his goals, as did Mo today who got his first one for us, which was great," said Moyes.

"We have played Tomáš a bit higher in the last couple of games to try and get him near the box. Today was tough because we couldn’t get enough crosses or balls near the edge of their box, but he made it and he got the goal."