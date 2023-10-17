West Ham United and technical director Tim Steidten may "consider cashing in" on an "important player" this winter, according to reports.

West Ham contract news

The east Londoners have sealed a few crucial new contracts in the last fortnight, with the most crucial of them being fresh terms for star winger Jarrod Bowen. The England international is David Moyes' top scorer so far this season and has picked up where he left off, coming after he scored their historic Europa Conference League-winning goal at the back end of last term. Bowen signed a new contract till 2030 recently, pledging his future to West Ham.

The former Hull City star, speaking to West Ham's official website after putting pen to paper, revealed his delight over signing his new long-term deal.

“I’m so pleased to have signed a new long-term contract at West Ham,” he said.

“Everyone knows what this Club means to me, so committing my future until 2030 means so much to me and my family. I’ve loved every minute of my time here. Winning the Europa Conference League in Prague was an amazing moment, scoring the winner in the last minute will be something I’ll cherish forever.

“It’s left us all wanting that feeling again and again – we want to create more memories together, for our fantastic fans, and for this fantastic Football Club.”

Meanwhile, West Ham also tied down highly-rated young teenager Dan Rigge with a new deal too, with the likes of Vladimir Coufal, Pablo Fornals and Tomas Soucek linked with new deals recently as well.

However, as per a recent reported West Ham development, the latter player's talks over fresh terms have stalled somewhat over the last year. As a result, journalist Pete O'Rourke has wrote for Football Insider that West Ham and Steidten may "consider cashing in" on Moyes' "important player". Sharing a Soucek contract update, he's noted that the Irons will look to reignite talks and are keen to keep him, but if a solution cannot be find, they may look to offload in January.

"West Ham are keen to iron out a deal and now Jarrod Bowen has pledged his long-term future, they will look to reignite talks with Soucek," wrote O'Rourke.

"They will step up their efforts imminently as he is still an important player for David Moyes. The Irons will have a decision on Soucek’s future if no progress can be made by January. If offers for the midfielder arrive, they could consider cashing in rather than losing him for free."

Soucek's current deal expires at the end of this season, and losing him would be an arguable blow considering his resurgence lately. The Czech Republic international most recently notched a goal in West Ham's 2-2 draw against Newcastle, prompting praise from Moyes.

"I’m pleased for Tomáš as he is making a good contribution with his goals, as did Mo today who got his first one for us, which was great," said Moyes.

"We have played Tomáš a bit higher in the last couple of games to try and get him near the box. Today was tough because we couldn’t get enough crosses or balls near the edge of their box, but he made it and he got the goal."