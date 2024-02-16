West Ham officials and under-fire manager David Moyes have been left "unimpressed" by one player's fitness recently.

Poor form and lacklustre January pile West Ham pressure on Moyes

The first two months of 2024, it's safe to say, haven't exactly been kind to the Hammers head coach.

Indeed, West Ham are without a win in all competitions since the turn of the year, which is in stark contrast to how they ended 2023. The east Londoners sealed impressive back-to-back wins over Man United and Arsenal during the festive period, with Moyes looking very likely to remain in charge at that stage.

Fast-forward to now, and West Ham are fresh off the back of a 6-0 humiliation at home to Mikel Arteta's side as they slowly slide further down the Premier League table.

Pressure has piled on the manager in recent weeks, with reports suggesting that West Ham are exploring alternatives to Moyes should this poor run continue and they decide not to extend his stay past 2024.

West Ham league finishes under David Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

The Scotsman certainly wasn't helped by a lacklustre January transfer window. Moyes lost both Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals, who sealed moves away from the London Stadium to leave West Ham bereft of wide-attacking options.

There have even been some suggestions that technical director Tim Steidten and Moyes saw over half a dozen forward deals collapse in the winter, namely for Ismaila Sarr, Stephen Bergwijn, Marcos Leonardo, Ibrahim Osman, Jota, Hugo Ekitike and Armando Broja (Graeme Bailey).

They did manage to seal a deal for England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan, though it hasn't exactly been the most sensational beginning to life for him at West Ham.

"He will probably want Kalvin Phillips to be a longer-term part of the picture at West Ham instead of just being there until the end of the season," said reporter Dean Jones to GiveMeSport.

"It has been a crisis start for Kalvin Phillips since his loan move, but I'm expecting him to turn things around at West Ham and actually end up staying there longer-term."

Phillips was at the centre of public criticism from Man City boss Pep Guardiola regarding his weight, coming when he returned from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now, as per journalist Wayne Veysey, it appears he's been slammed for the same issue at Rush Green.

Moyes and West Ham officials "unimpressed" with Phillips fitness

Writing for Football Insider, Veysey claims Moyes and West Ham officials have been left "unimpressed" with Phillips after turning up overweight when he signed for the club last month.

Sharing these fitness concerns, it is believed the Irons boss and club chiefs were unhappy regarding the 28-year-old's conditioning. Phillips was apparently "four to five lbs over his target weight" in January.

The former Leeds star lasted just over an hour into his league debut against Bournemouth, then being dropped to the bench for West Ham's following fixtures against Man United and Arsenal.