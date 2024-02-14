West Ham United have already ruled out replacing under-fire boss David Moyes with a trophy-laden "serial winner", according to one club insider.

Moyes under mounting pressure after 6-0 defeat

The Hammers suffered a historic and bitter 6-0 defeat to title-contending Arsenal in the Premier League at the London Stadium last weekend, with West Ham 4-0 down at half-time as fans deserted the ground in their thousands.

Former club captain Declan Rice put in a Man of the Match display against Moyes' side, who've now conceded five goals or more in a single game for the third time in all competitions this season.

West Ham were criticised for their truly abject display on home turf, with Moyes now under more pressure than ever before as the club reportedly decide to postpone contract renewal talks (Jason Burt).

The 60-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season, and his exit would mark the conclusion of what has been a successful era overall. Moyes put an end to their near-40-year wait for a major trophy, with West Ham clinching the UEFA Europa Conference League in Prague last year.

They've also qualified for Europe in each of Moyes' full campaigns, but their domestic form has left a lot to be desired since 2022, with the east Londoners narrowly avoiding relegation last term.

West Ham league finishes under David Moyes Season 14th 22/23 7th 21/22 6th 20/21 16th 19/20

This has led to reports that West Ham are exploring potential Moyes replacements, with the likes of Paulo Fonseca and Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick touted as rumoured options.

Another big-name manager who's currently available is Jose Mourinho, coming after the Portuguese departed Roma earlier this season. Mourinho has been linked with a return to his former club Chelsea, but according to insider Claret & Hugh contributor Sean Whetstone, he won't be coming to east London any time soon.

West Ham rule out Jose Mourinho move

Indeed, as per Whetstone, it is believed West Ham have "no intention" of replacing Moyes with Mourinho, despite his extensive trophy cabinet and status as one of football's most recognizable managers.

The 61-year-old has won major titles in England, Italy, Spain and Portugal, with Moyes himself branding the tactician a "serial winner" last year.

"I want to try and take it a couple of steps further, and I would refer back to the serial winner Jose Mourinho – who found winning this trophy so special for him and his football club," said Moyes on Mourinho's Conference League success at Roma.

"If ever I needed someone to show how hard it is, it would be Jose. He treated it as if it was so important, there's no way we're treating it any less than that."