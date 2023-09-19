A journalist has shared news on West Ham United manager David Moyes' and his personal transfer plans for January.

Who have West Ham signed 2023?

The Hammers, over a productive summer transfer window, sealed deals for Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus.for a total fee of around £134 million.

Going the other way, Declan Rice moved across London to Arsenal for around £105 million; eventually being joined by Gianluca Scamacca, Nikola Vlasic and Arthur Masuaku out the door.

West Ham have won three out of their opening five Premier League matches with some impressive performances against the likes of Brighton, Chelsea and Luton Town.

However, Moyes' men tasted their first defeat of the season on Saturday; succumbing to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of fellow European trophy winners Man City in east London.

Indeed, Goals from Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland cancelled out Ward-Prowse's diving header to end West Ham's early-season unbeaten streak.

Will West Ham sign a striker?

Despite digging deep for the majority of that match, their lack of punch against Pep Guardiola's imperious City side perhaps exposed the need for a world-class centre-forward.

Michail Antonio has performed exceptionally so far this campaign, but the Jamaica international has been susceptible to injuries in past seasons.

Scamacca's departure in the summer means West Ham only have Danny Ings to turn to as a natural option if Antonio were sidelined, and Moyes is apparently keen to rectify that.

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, sharing news from a "well-placed source", the Irons head coach is personally keen to add a new striker to his ranks in January.

This comes after failed summer deals for PSG striker Hugo Ekitike and Corinthians goalscorer Yuri Alberto.

Indeed, West Ham "could yet move" for a new forward in the winter window, according to O'Rourke.

"West Ham could yet move for a new striker in January despite their successful start to the new campaign," wrote the reporter for Football Insider.

"Football Insider revealed on Sunday (17 September) that West Ham and Crystal Palace could reignite their interest in Ekitike in January.

"It is believed that all parties have accepted it is best for the 21-year-old to depart Parc des Princes in the mid-season window.

"A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Moyes is keen to add another striker in the January window.

An injury could leave them light going forward – with West Ham playing in the Europa League from this week.

Which striker could West Ham sign?

We believe Ekitike could be an excellent option, as reports over the summer window suggested he is open to joining West Ham and making a move to England.

The young forward has been praised by former coaches in past seasons, like ex-Reims manager Oscar Garcia, who once explained to BeIN Sports' Ligue 1 show, via Chronicle Live, that he is "quality".

"There is something very special about him," said Garcia.

"He’s young, and he has the quality to become a very good player. He’s a young man with a lot of quality but also a lot to improve on, but he works hard in training."