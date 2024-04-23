West Ham chairman David Sullivan is thought to be "inundated" with potential David Moyes replacements, and they're apparently "big fans" of a Ruben Amorim alternative in case an ambitious move for the Portuguese falls through.

West Ham hold Amorim talks with Moyes set to leave

In the last two days, exciting claims have surfaced from across the national media regarding Sporting CP boss Amorim and a potential move to the London Stadium.

David Ornstein first broke news of West Ham's negotiations to hire Amorim, who's widely regarded as one of the most promising young coaches on the continent, as Moyes appears to be closer and closer to the exit door.

The 39-year-old, who ended Sporting's near 20-year-long wait for a Primeira Liga title in 2021, is now on the brink of winning another this season - making him a very hot commodity as clubs in England look at his possible appointment.

Amorim has attracted serious interest from Liverpool as well, in their quest to find a suitable replacement for Reds legend Jurgen Klopp, but the managerial merry-go-round is taking another twist as West Ham throw their hat in the ring.

West Ham sources are refusing to comment on their links to Amorim (Sky Sports), but it's pretty clear that these developments could spell the beginning of the end for Moyes with his contract looking set to expire in June.

The Scotsman has lead West Ham to successive campaigns qualifying for Europe, not to mention one of the most memorable nights in the club's entire history last year, when they beat Fiorentina to win the Conference League in Prague.

West Ham's league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 2022/2023 7th 2021/2022 6th 2020/2021 16th 2019/2020

However, there has been growing discontent among the fanbase over whether Moyes is the right man to take them forward. Amorim would be quite the coup, but if a move for the tactician falls through, Sullivan is apparently "inundated" with alternative options.

That is according to journalist Graeme Bailey on X, who also writes for HITC that West Ham are "big fans" of Wolves boss Gary O'Neil.

The "underrated" former Bournemouth boss has been praised for his excellent job at Molineux this season, and if West Ham are beaten to the punch for Amorim, he could be a solid (albeit less prestigious) fall-back option.

“I would be surprised if he didn't at least crop up on a list of names if and when Moyes does end up losing his job," said journalist Dean Jones to GiveMeSport earlier this season.

"So that is one to keep in mind. As soon as he starts getting linked to West Ham, I think Wolves fans will suddenly love him even more and want him to stay."