Journalist Dean Jones has shared how people around West Ham United are really feeling about manager Julen Lopetegui after a mixed start to the new Premier League season.

Lopetegui seals much-needed win to ease West Ham pressure

Last weekend, Lopetegui watched his side put Ipswich Town to the sword in what was a very impressive 4-1 win at the London Stadium.

Goals from Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta cemented a thrilling three points for Lopetegui, who was under pressure heading into the contest, and the victory made it their first since late August.

However, the fact remains that West Ham have won just twice in their opening seven matches this term - drawing two and losing the other three - coming after a summer transfer window where they spent nearly £120 million on nine new signings.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Maximilian Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer Carlos Soler PSG Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m James Ward-Prowse Nottingham Forest Loan Maxwel Cornet Southampton Loan Nayef Aguerd Real Sociedad Loan Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

Lopetegui has been under some pressure as a result, with some believing that he is at risk of losing the West Ham job if things don't improve quickly.

“It’s always difficult trying to judge what the owners and directors will do," said former West Ham recruitment chief Mick Brown to Football Insider recently, who left his position in June.

"Their knowledge of the game is not great and they’ve made many mistakes in the past. They were warned to be careful what they wished for, but having made that decision [replacing Moyes with Lopetegui], they’re wary of making another mistake.

“I don’t know Lopetegui and I don’t know how he works, but if we’re looking at the results he’s had so far, which is what the game is about, he’s definitely at risk."

People "not convinced" about Lopetegui at West Ham

Speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras podcast, via GiveMeSport, reporter Jones has shared that people around West Ham are not convinced about Lopetegui right now.

"I'll be honest, I've heard reports that there are a fair few people that are not convinced about Lopetegui, and obviously there was friction recently between him and Mohammed Kudus in the dressing room at half-time," said Jones.

"So there are other layers here that could affect the situation, but there's emotion too, that is going to impact how this goes, and we'll see whether they're (the West Ham board) on the right side of those feelings once we come out of this break.

"Honestly, I'd probably sack him (Lopetegui). I think they've got it wrong. I don't think this is the right man for them. I think it's a waste of time. I'd sack him."

David Sullivan's decision to hire the 58-year-old was an understandable one considering his big-game experience, and past jobs managing the likes of Spain and Real Madrid, but his prestige won't save him if lacklustre results continue.