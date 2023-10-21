West Ham United are very impressed with one unseen teenager behind-closed-doors, according to reliable club insider ExWHUemployee.

West Ham academy news

While David Moyes and his first team are thriving in the Premier League, winning four out of a possible eight top flight games so far, there are a few academy gems who have been seriously making an impression. Most recently, highly-rated teenage midfielder Dan Rigge was rewarded for his sky-high promise with a first ever professional West Ham contract.

The 17-year-old has scored three goals while notching a further assist in five Under-18 Premier League appearances for the Hammers already this season, and his development may well be one to watch in east London.

“Dan agreeing to professional terms with the Club is a really great moment for him and West Ham United, too," said academy manager Kenny Brown to the West Ham website.

“Since his arrival last season, he has quickly shown his qualities on and off the pitch and we have all seen an immense dedication from him to learn and grow as a footballer while in East London. His performances for our senior Academy teams this season and last have been consistently impressive and we are pleased to see him take the next step in his career.

“Dan is a very talented and skilful footballer, and everyone is excited and eager to help him continue his development at the Academy of Football!”

While Rigge has already been excellent behind-the-scenes, it is now believed another teenager is turning heads at the London Stadium.

Lewis Orford praise

Unlike Rigge, fellow teenage midfield sensation Lewis Orford put pen to paper on his first professional contract long ago. The 17-year-old hasn't looked back since, even being included in West Ham senior matchday squads. He was part of Moyes' selection for 3-0 Europa Conference League win over FCSB last season but is yet to be seen on the pitch for the first-team.

“It was unbelievable,” Orford said.

"The experience of travelling for a European away fixture, going on the plane, with all the facilities we get. Of course, I just want to get that as much as I can. Seeing the boys make their debut, I want to be there as soon as possible."

Orford, over his West Ham academy years, has notched a pretty impressive 21 assists for the Under-18s alone. The talent is now continuing to impress, with ExWHUemployee sharing news of a behind-closed-doors friendly against Oxford United recently.

“There was a behind-closed-doors friendly with Oxford United, which West Ham won 2-1,” stated the club insider, via West Ham Way.

“I understand that Lewis Orford, who grabbed the equaliser, played very well and certainly caught the eye – as he continues his excellent development. The other player who played very well was Conor Coventry, who the club will be making a decision over his long term future, towards the end of the season."

Orford is now plying his West Ham trade with the Under-21s, and if he continues on this upward trajectory, he may well be destined for the first team soon.