West Ham United insider ExWHUemployee has shared an important update on David Moyes' future from "top sources" at the club.

Moyes position under threat

The Scotsman led West Ham to their first major trophy since 1980 earlier this year, watching on from the dugout as his side sealed a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in Prague to clinch the 2023 Europa Conference League title. The Irons are continuing their fine form in cup competitions this season too, as they gear up for an EFL Cup quarter-final clash with Liverpool at Anfield next month.

However, much like last season, West Ham's league form leaves a lot to be desired. The east Londoners have lost three Premier League matches on the bounce, with recent reports suggesting that Moyes could be sacked if their poor form continues. Other media sources have claimed that Moyes is "unlikely" stay beyond 2024, as his current West Ham contract expires at the end of this season won't be extended. Either way, it looks as if Moyes' future could be far away from east London.

Reliable club insider Ex, via the West Ham Way, has shared his own update on the 60-year-old this week. According to information collected from "top sources" at Rush Green, the Irons board are concerned with recent results, but are much more likely to make a judgement call in the summer after having a full season to weigh Moyes' credentials moving forward.

“The Board are concerned,” said ExWHUemployee on Moyes.

"They recognise that the results of late have not been good enough. However, they do still back Moyes, and will continue to do so unless something drastic happens. Our Board typically like managers to honour their contracts, and therefore they tend to stick. After talking to top sources, at this stage they want to judge things at the end of the season. Also, they feel regarding any potential replacement, it’s better to appoint in the summer rather than in mid-season.”

The former Everton manager arguably deserves a full campaign, as there were calls for him to be sacked by West Ham last season before he went on to win the Conference League. It is very difficult to predict what will happen from now until the end of 2023/2024, with pundits like Simon Jordan rightfully praising just how "integral" Moyes has been in recent years.

“You look at the three or four seasons that he’s been back he took them out of a nose dive, then he puts them six, then he puts them seventh, then he wins a European competition after being in a European Cup semi-final the previous year," said Jordan on Moyes to talkSPORT last month.

“They’ve learned their lessons with David in terms of players that they’ve bought, the clubs making money. There’s a lot about West Ham now that you have to look at and say that’s a pretty decent football club now, it’s punching quite hard.

“I think all things lead to the stability and solidity and achievements of West Ham, not on his own but David has been integral to that so why would you want to change that?"