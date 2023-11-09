West Ham United reportedly have their eyes on a "very" Man City-style player heading into the January transfer window.

West Ham's dip in form

David Moyes is under a bit of pressure heading into the new year, despite guiding West Ham to their first major trophy since 1980 back in May. The club's Europa Conference League title, courtesy of a dramatic late winner by star winger Jarrod Bowen, saw supporters line London's streets by the thousands to celebrate a fantastic achievement.

Cup competitions have been West Ham's forte this year, as they also now gear up for an EFL Cup quarter-final clash with Liverpool next month. However, in terms of league placement, their form leaves a lot to be desired.

Three Premier League losses on the bounce have resulted in West Ham sliding down the table, and after they battle relegation last season, there are reports of uncertainty surrounding Moyes' future in 2024.

The Scotsman is out of contract as things stand and media sources believe that it is "unlikely" Moyes will stay at West Ham beyond that point. In the meantime, though, maybe a solution to West Ham's domestic form can be found in the January transfer window.

West Ham transfer targets - January

It's been reported that a new striker is on the cards, with Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy and Bayer Leverkusen's Adam Hlozek among the rumoured West Ham targets for January.

As well as a new forward, reports in the last month suggest that the Hammers could go for a new centre-back. Indeed, Man United defender Harry Maguire is a possible signing for West Ham in this regard (Football Insider).

Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson's futures at the London Stadium are also shrouded in doubt given their deals expire at the end of this season, meaning West Ham may need to consider signing a new left-back.

West Ham now targeting Quentin Merlin

According to reliable club insider ExWHUemployee, as shared by the West Ham Way, Moyes is now interested in FC Nantes defender Quentin Merlin. The 21-year-old has been crucial to Nantes' success in recent years, prompting the Ligue 1 side to tie him down with a new deal which runs till 2026.

This hasn't deterred West Ham, though, who are apparently really keen on Merlin amid reported interest from other top clubs like Man City, Bayern Munich and Paris-Saint Germain.

According to WhoScored, the full-back is a mainstay for Nantes, having started all 11 of their French top flight matches this season while ranking among their best for key passes made per 90 in the final third.

The youngster has also been called a "very City-style player" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, an expert on Europe's most head-turning talents to watch out for.

Quinten Merlin's style of play Likes to play long balls Plays the ball off the ground often Loves to cross Shoots from distance (via WhoScored)

He's also been tipped for France national team selection in the near future, and going by Merlin's brilliant form at Nantes, it won't be long until Didier Deschamps is regularly starting the player.