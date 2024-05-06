Highlights West Ham are in desperate need of a fresh new era despite David Moyes' undoubted success.

Ruben Amorim is staying at Sporting, having initially held talks with West Ham.

Julen Lopetegui is now set to sign contracts with Hammers, as Romano shares the latest on a move.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest on West Ham's move for Julen Lopetegui, and has explained what is now likely to happen after a verbal agreement was reached over the weekend.

West Ham searching for new boss

Another thrashing for David Moyes' side away from home, this time against Chelsea, saw any small lingering hope of his time at the London Stadium being extended quickly extinguished, and it has become clear that the Hammers are in desperate need of new blood ahead of the next Premier League campaign.

The 70 goals conceded this season is a record for any team Moyes has managed, while performances have been poor and they seem set to miss out on European football next season.

West Ham compared to last season 22/23 23/24 so far Games 38 36 Wins 11 13 Losses 20 13 Points 40 49 Goals conceded per 90 1.45 1.94 Goals scored per 90 1.11 1.56 Finishing position 14th 9th*

The Hammers had been eyeing up Ruben Amorim, and had held face to face talks with the Sporting boss, for which he subsequently apologised. But, after winning the Portuguese title with Sporting on Sunday, he revealed that he wasn't going to be swapping Lisbon for London or anywhere this summer.

"I'm staying at Sporting. I'm under contract and it's a special moment for me, for the club", he explained. "Now we will try to win the third title together. Let's try to make it happen."

Lopetegui deal agreed - Romano

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has today revealed that ex-Wolves and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui has "agreed terms" with the Hammers to take charge this summer.

The pair had been locked in talks, and it had seemed like a losing battle at one point, only for AC Milan to decide to abandon their pursuit of the Spaniard, leaving the London side with a free run at their man.

With the agreement now in place, they will proceed to "formal stages", which involves the "details being finalised" and only then the "contracts will be signed", provided that there is no 11th hour change of heart from either party.

Lopetegui has been out of management since he left Wolves at the beginning of the season over a financial dispute, but appears to have won over the West Ham hierarchy, who are ready to now place their faith in the Spanish coach.

He will have significant work to do at the London Stadium, though there is undoubtedly talent available to him in the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez.

The home fans will demand that their style of football changes, with Moyes coming under fire as much for the performances of his side as the results across the last 12 months. For now though, it appears that the West Ham manager search is finally reaching it's conclusion.