Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared the "priority" of an in-form striker, in what could be a boost for West Ham.

West Ham short of goalscorers and could look to sign forward

As things stand, Michail Antonio and Danny Ings are West Ham's only natural senior striker choices, which could pose a real problem.

Much has been made of Ings' lacklustre form since he joined West Ham from Aston Villa, while Antonio's reoccurring injury problems, combined with the fact he's now 33 years of age, makes the signing of a new striker pretty important.

West Ham's best-performing players on average this season Match Rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Lucas Paqueta 7.17 James Ward-Prowse 7.13 Mohammed Kudus 7.12 Jarrod Bowen 7.09 Emerson Palmieri 6.93

One frontman they've been regularly linked with, and especially before the new year, is Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy. The Guinea international has already bagged 18 goals in 17 appearances, with West Ham thought to hold a keen interest in Guirassy among many other suitors across Europe, as backed by reliable club insider ExWHUemployee.

Reporter Dean Jones has also previously expressed to GiveMeSport that West Ham have a decent chance of signing Guirassy.

"The release clause makes an actual transfer relatively easy to get going, but because of that," said Jones.

"The player himself will probably be looking for a handsome package that lands in his account, and as such, I think it’ll come down to who can put the best terms on the table.

“West Ham are definitely on the lookout for a striker, and they would probably have a decent chance of getting him if they are willing to push the boat out and offer him the sort of deal they might not usually put out there for a player of this age that has had this career path."

Now, reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Guirassy's future in a potential West Ham boost.

Indeed, Romano says that Guirassy has his eyes firmly fixed on a move to England, which could put the Hammers in even better contention for his signing.

“Yes, the release clause will still be there in the summer in July, €17.5m," said Romano on the Here We Go podcast.

“And the feeling of sources is that yes, Guirassy will make a move in the summer transfer window. He was already close to that in January, then he decided to respect Stuttgart and stay there until the end of the season and also the African Cup [of Nations] made a difference in his decision because the player was not available until February.

“So, this is why Guirassy decided to stay until the summer. Many clubs are showing an interest in Guirassy, and from what I’m hearing, the player’s priority will still be the Premier League. He still dreams of Premier League football, so let’s see what kind of proposals there will be in the table."