West Ham United proved that they're not afraid to splash the cash in the summer transfer window following the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal for a reported £105m, spending big money on four new players. And since spending that cash, they've reaped the rewards in the early stages of the Premier League campaign.

Their improved recruitment may well be on show once again in January, too, with David Moyes seemingly already eyeing reinforcements, perhaps hoping to steer his side towards European qualification. With that said, reports suggest that the Hammers are looking at a move for one particular target when the winter transfer window swings open.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

So far, the majority of West Ham's arrivals have got off to incredibly impressive starts, particularly James Ward-Prowse, who has managed seven goal involvements, with two goals and five assists to his name. Meanwhile, fellow newcomer Mohammed Kudus got off to the perfect start in mid-week, scoring on his debut to help his new side overcome Backa Topola in the Europa League.

The Hammers could still do with some extra additions, however, and that may well come in January. According to Football Insider, the London club are keeping tabs on Celta Vigo midfielder Fran Beltran, who has caught the eye of Hammers scouts due to 'his ability to break up play, win back possession and launch attacks'.

Described as a specialist presser, Beltran could be the third senior midfielder to come through the door at West Ham this season, following in the footsteps of Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez.

Whilst it is currently unknown just how much the Spaniard would cost in January, his current Transfermarkt valuation sits at just €15m (£13m), making the potential deal an affordable one for West Ham. When the winter transfer window opens, Beltran could certainly be one to keep an eye on, especially if the Hammers push on in pursuit of his signature.

How has Fran Beltran performed this season?

So far this season, Beltran has started every La Liga game for Celta Vigo, who have got off to a difficult start, winning just once. Beltran, a Spain international, will hope to play a large part in turning that form around, however, and, in doing so, attract further interest from the likes of West Ham.

Statistically speaking, the midfielder has impressed both on and off the ball in Spain's top flight. According to FBref, the Hammers' target is in the top 80 percentile for pass completion, and the top 88 percentile for interceptions per 90, making 1.62.

The 24-year-old has received plenty of praise during his time at Celta Vigo, too, including from Breaking The Lines, who wrote:

"A quintessential, young Spanish midfielder but with an added dimension of energy and intent married with his technical skills, Beltrán appears to be destined for great things. The next step for now must be the establishment of his place in the Celta team, but there is no limit to what the Seseña-born midfielder can achieve."

With that said, those at the London Stadium may just look to push on and secure a deal for Beltran come January. He could add to the quality that they already have in midfield, making this one to watch.