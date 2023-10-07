Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie has been left absolutely blown away by one Hammers player, who's dazzled alongside the usual suspects.

How have West Ham played this season?

David Moyes and his Hammers side are starting the new Premier League season off in very solid fashion. Only Man City and Liverpool, who could both be battling for the league title, have managed to beat West Ham with Moyes claiming victory over Chelsea, Brighton, Sheffield United and Luton Town. The east Londoners sit pretty in eighth, while also impressing over their European campaign.

West Ham made it two wins from two in the Europa League group stages with a brilliant 2-1 win over Bundesliga side SC Freiburg on Thursday night, with goals from Lucas Paqueta and Nayef Aguerd sealing an impressive win in Germany. Speaking after the match, Moyes held special praise for his side after they overcame, arguably, their toughest test of Group A.

"17 matches unbeaten in Europe fills me with so much pride," Moyes said on West Ham's website (via ESPN).

"I got told about the record yesterday and I was quite thrilled to even be level with the two managers who were in question, Don Revie and Bill Nicholson, and I have to say I was delighted with getting the win.

"The record is always really good to get, but more important was winning tonight, and getting those three points is so good, particularly when many would consider this the hardest game in the group."

Who are West Ham's star players?

17 matches unbeaten in Europe is certainly an impressive stat, and West Ham's solid Premier League start emphasises just how difficult of a side to beat they are under Moyes. Jarrod Bowen has starred in front of goal, as has summer signing James Ward-Prowse, who is currently standing out as one of the bargain's of the window.

However, McAvennie has suggested to West Ham Zone that Brazil international midfielder Paqueta deserves just as much credit for his West Ham performances. Naming the most impressive players in Moyes' squad, McAvennie explained:

“Bowen is good isn’t he? I like Bowen. If Antonio wasn’t back to his old self, we wouldn’t be the team that we are now. Because the way we play, you need somebody up front working hard, and that’s what Antonio does.

“Danny Ings can’t do that, so if Antonio doesn’t do that we’re in trouble, because he’s doing that and it’s part of the team and it’s working because of the way he runs and fights up front.

I’ve got to be honest I’m getting more and more attached to Paqueta. Some of his touches are just ‘Wow.’ He’s incredible. I’m impressed with him. As a striker, I would have loved to have had a player of that calibre behind me, because he’s got a great touch and great vision.

“He can see a pass and he takes a chance, I like that. And if he makes a mistake he makes a mistake, who cares? That’s the way it should be. You have to give the defenders credit too, they have been great.”