To their credit, West Ham United have got off to a flying start in the Premier League this season. The Hammers have looked anything but a side that lost arguably their best player in the summer in the form of Declan Rice, who departed for Arsenal.

In five Premier League games prior to Sunday's trip to Liverpool, David Moyes' side had lost just once, defeating both Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea with relative ease along the way. Meanwhile, they got off to the perfect start in the Europa League in mid-week, too, overcoming Backa Topola after initially going a goal behind. Now, they have turned their attention to work off the pitch, rewarding one particular future star with a new deal.

What's the latest West Ham news?

The Hammers spent a reported €137m (£119m) in the summer transfer window, welcoming the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus to the club. With the transfer window now closed, however, they have turned their attention to keeping hold of players for the future, such as George Earthy.

As confirmed by the club, the 18-year-old attacking midfielder has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal. After signing the contract, Earthy said:

“I am really pleased to extend my stay with West Ham United. I have been here since I was really young and signing a new contract is something I have been working really hard towards over the past seasons.

“I am buzzing to continue my journey at West Ham. It means a lot to play for the team you support – and this contract is a massive vote of confidence in myself as a player going forwards.

“I want to push on now and keep showing everyone what I can do when playing for the U21s this season.”

Who is George Earthy?

At 18 years of age, Earthy seems to have the world at his feet at the London Stadium, and more than earned a new deal after playing a large part in West Ham's FA Youth Cup victory by scoring three goals along the way. Now, he will hope to impress even more, and begin to sneak into the plans of Moyes in the coming months.

West Ham sporting director and club legend Mark Noble was full of praise for the teenager after he put pen to paper on a new deal, saying, via the official club website:

"We are delighted that George has signed a new contract. He has been with the Academy since the age of six, so he knows the football club inside out and loves being here.

“George has a fantastic attitude towards his development. He works hard on and off the pitch, listens to advice and always wants to get better – and it is those attributes that have enabled him to make such positive progress in the last couple of seasons.

“It has been a great journey so far for George – he played a big part in helping the Under-18s to win the FA Youth Cup and league double last season and has handled the step up to Under-21 level really well.

“We are all excited to see him continue his footballing journey and wish him the very best for his future career with West Ham United.”

Should he continue to develop, the talented attacking midfielder could be set to make the breakthrough into the first-team set up over the coming years, which may result in Hammers officials looking back at this moment as a shrewd in-house deal.