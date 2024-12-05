West Ham United have already spoken to a managerial candidate to succeed Julen Lopetegui, and it is believed he is now set to replace the Spaniard.

Favourites to replace Julen Lopetegui at West Ham

Internal meetings are being held at the London Stadium as Hammers chiefs decide how to proceed in regard to Lopetegui's future, with West Ham suffering a disastrous start to the new Premier League season.

They've tasted victory in just four of their opening 12 league games, with Arsenal hammering Lopetegui's side 5-2 and Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester City putting them to the sword with a 3-1 win at the King Power Stadium over these last few days.

West Ham's most recent results Match Date Opponent Competition Result #16 03/12/2024 Leicester City (A) Premier League 3-1 #15 30/11/2024 Arsenal (H) Premier League 5-2 #14 26/11/2024 Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2-0 win #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss

Lopetegui faces the very real prospect of losing his job barely midway through the season as a result, and West Ham are believed to be discussing whether they should hire a new manager already (GiveMeSport).

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is being championed by technical director Tim Steidten, but Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that the German won't be stepping into Lopetegui's shoes after all.

Former FC Porto boss Sergio Conceicao is being considered by West Ham as another candidate, following a very successful stint in Portugal, where he won 10 major trophies.

Meanwhile, it is also believed that ex-Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri could join West Ham, but he'll demand a salary of around £127,000-per-week, which would make him the fourth-highest paid manager in the league (Calciomercato.it).

Another viable option for the east Londoners, according to reports, is ex-Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter.

West Ham hold talks with Graham Potter who's set to replace Lopetegui

Potter has been emerging as the top West Ham managerial candidate in these last 24 hours, and now very reliable club insider ExWHUemployee has shared another update on the Englishman's potential appointment.

Writing via his Patreon, Ex claims that West Ham have spoken to Potter about the potential managerial vacancy, and the ex-Ostersunds boss is keen to join them.

Since then, reporter Pete O'Rourke has shared a further development, taking to X to drop the bombshell news of Potter's pending Hammers arrival with Lopetegui "set to be sacked".

Potter did well during his time at Brighton, and was at the centre of a Swedish football fairytale when he guided Ostersunds from the fourth tier to the Europa League - so there are a few noteworthy achievements on his CV.

Wayne Rooney has called Potter an "interesting" manager, taking into account his noteworthy back story and climb to the top, with his "attacking, possession-based, high pressing" style also potentially appealing.