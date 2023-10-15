West Ham United have made a solid start in the Premier League this season, sitting on 14 points and above the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United after eight games. The Hammers have also impressed in Europe, winning both of their Europa League games so far. After flirting with relegation last season, David Moyes will be both relieved and excited by his side's change of fortune in England's top flight.

The Scot could yet add even more improvements in the January transfer window, too, as West Ham look to book their place in European football for a third consecutive campaign, with scouts sent to watch one particular target.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

After losing Declan Rice to Arsenal in the summer transfer window, West Ham's summer spending was wise, and went on welcoming the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus, and Edson Alvarez, all of whom have hit the ground running at the London Stadium.

Player Price Mohammed Kudus €43m (£37m) Edson Alvarez €38m (£33m) James Ward-Prowse €35m (£30m) Konstantinos Mavrapanos €20m (£17m) Andy Irving €2m (£2m)

Much of the credit for the Hammers' smart spending deserves to go to the recruitment team at the London Stadium, who could yet make more moves come the January transfer window, which could include welcoming a left-back.

The latest West Ham transfer news has claimed that the club have sent scouts to watch Guilherme Arana in his country's recent draw against Venezuela. According to 90min, the London club, alongside Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, watched Arana, as the battle to secure his signature commenced.

West Ham's interest in the Atletico Mineiro left-back is reportedly the most advanced, which could result in a January move, as they potentially look to life without Aaron Cresswell. When the winter transfer window opens, the Brazilian certainly looks like one to keep an eye on.

Who is Guilherme Arana?

Earning a consistent place in the Brazil squad, Arana has endured an impressive rise as of late and remains an important part of Atletico Mineiro's side after recovering from a long-term injury. So far this season, the left-back has made 20 appearances for his side, earning the interest of the likes of West Ham, in the process. As a result of his performances in Brazil, Arana has earned plenty of praise, including from Zach Lowy, who previously posted on X:

"Arana joined Sevilla in Jan 2018, and, having left Brazil after the holiday season, arrived in Spain overweight. Took a while to get into prime fitness and lose weight, but never really fit into Sevilla’s side. That said, he was a different animal in Brazil, deadly going forward."

Arana's stats are some impressive numbers, too. According to FBref, Arana wins 1.39 aerial duels per 90, attempts just over 63 passes per 90, and makes 1.55 interceptions per 90, with all three stats in the top 70 percentile compared to other left-backs at a similar level. With that said, West Ham may have identified a talented player, making January all the more interesting.