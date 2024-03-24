Despite David Moyes' future still being uncertain, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, West Ham United have reportedly turned their attention towards potential incomings for whoever may be in the hot seat next season.

The likes of Steve Cooper and Graham Potter have already been linked with the West Ham job if Moyes fails to sign a new deal this summer. Potter has of course been without a job since being sacked at Chelsea last season. Now, however, he could get the chance to step back into Premier League management at the Blues' London rivals.

He may have his critics, but Moyes will no doubt take some replacing at the London Stadium. The Scot would be leaving as a Europa Conference League champion and as the manager who took West Ham from relegation trouble and into a club competing in the Premier League's top half.

Whilst potentially searching for their next manager, the Hammers have still kept an eye on potential incomings, however, having seemingly turned their attention towards Nottingham Forest, who need to balance their books to avoid a second Financial Fair Play charge. And that has already seen the Hammers linked with Morgan Gibbs-White and now Taiwo Awoniyi.

According to Soccer Net, West Ham have emerged as a potential destination for Awoniyi, as the London club possibly look to replace the ageing Michail Antonio ahead of next season. The defenders at the London Stadium certainly know all about the Forest striker, that's for sure, given that he netted in both fixtures against them this season.

"Excellent" Awoniyi is better than Antonio

Whilst there was a stage in which Antonio was the main man in West Ham's attack, that stage has passed. The 33-year-old is beginning to show his age, handing Moyes a problem that he may need to solve if he is still at the club this summer. And in the face of that problem, Awoniyi makes perfect sense when it comes to finding an upgrade and replacement for the current Hammers forward.

Stats (via FBref) Taiwo Awoniyi Michail Antonio Starts 12 13 Goals 6 3 Assists 3 2 Expected Goals 4.7 2.5

It's also worth noting that Awoniyi managed 10 goals in his debut campaign in the Premier League last season, making the praise of former boss Steve Cooper no surprise. Cooper previously said to the media:

"You always want your number nine scoring goals. I’ve said before that we missed him a lot when he got injured and he missed three months. He was doing well just before that and so to get him back in the form he has shown has been excellent."

With that said, West Ham could be hoping to be the ones benefitting from Awoniyi's goalscoring talent, rather than the side on the receiving end next season, making this one to watch alongside Gibbs-White.