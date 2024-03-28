West Ham United have reached out to the representatives of a Premier League star, indicating that they're interested in doing a deal for him this summer.

Steidten transfer plans taking shape at West Ham

While manager David Moyes' future remains up in the air, technical director Tim Steidten is said to be making transfer plans in the background regardless.

The German is said to be looking at potential new defenders and forwards heading into the next transfer window, which are key areas of the West Ham squad that need addressing before 2024/2025.

Nayef Aguerd's lack of consistency has been a real cause for concern at the back for West Ham, and it is believed both the Moroccan and Kurt Zouma are attracting interest from Saudi Arabia (Graeme Bailey).

Meanwhile, West Ham failed to get over half a dozen deals for forwards over the line in January, which has left Moyes' side even more depleted after both Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals sealed moves elsewhere.

Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta stand out as their key creators, but the latter is being regularly linked with a move to Man City. If injury were to befall Kudus or Bowen as well, you could make a very serious case that Moyes, or any new West Ham manager next season, would be in serious trouble.

West Ham's top scorers this season Goals Jarrod Bowen 14 Mohammed Kudus 6 Tomas Soucek 6 James Ward-Prowse 5 Lucas Paqueta 3

As a result, West Ham are believed to be eyeing up both new wingers and strikers. A big name who has come onto their radar lately, and in surprising fashion, is Brentford star Ivan Toney.

The Bees striker is looking very likely to leave his club this summer, amid the growing clamour for his services, with his contract also set to expire next year.

Toney scored 20 league goals last season and looks set to be one of the next transfer window's hot topics.

Toney has also been called "remarkable" by Thomas Frank, with West Ham throwing their hat in the ring this past fortnight.

HITC have an update on this, and they claim that West Ham have made contact with Toney's agents to indicate an interest in signing him this summer. His price tag, not to mention whether he'd really want a move to the London Stadium, will undoubtedly be sticking points in this potential transfer saga.

“It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer,” Brentford boss Frank said to Danish media, via Tipsbladet.

“We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now. He is a really skilled striker who is in his prime football age. Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney but one day it could be fun to see him on a top team.

“This winter we actually had no offers for him, but it will surprise me if there aren’t a lot of clubs that will be interested in him.”