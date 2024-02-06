West Ham hierarchy and manager David Moyes both take the blame over one real failure at the club as supporters become divided over the Scotsman's future.

New David Moyes contract splits opinion at West Ham

As pointed out by Evening Standard reporter Malik Ouzia, West Ham's fanbase are somewhat split over Moyes and the direction of their club.

The 60-year-old guided West Ham to an unprecedented Europa Conference League triumph last season and a first piece of major silverware since the 1980s, a scenario which was scarcely envisaged when Moyes arrived for his second stint in charge a few years ago.

The former Everton boss took over in 2019/2020 when they were deep in the midst of a relegation battle, which they eventually overcame, going on to qualify for Europe in three out of their next three Premier League campaigns. A lot of supporters are factoring this in and fully believe Moyes is the perfect man to take them forward, with the head coach admitting he is set to resume new contract talks as his deal expires this summer.

"We'll get back on it now the transfer window is shut. We're well down the line and moving on with it," said Moyes on his new deal talks to the press.

"We'll pick that up again in the next few weeks."

It appears more likely than not that Moyes remains at the London Stadium, at least as things stand, but there are sections of Irons supporters who also believe that the ex-Man United head coach has taken West Ham as far as he can.

There have been some complaints over West Ham's dogged and robust approach to matches, which is sometimes not exactly pleasing to the eye, but there is little arguing it has produced results so far.

West Ham's best-performing league players on average per 90 - 23/24 Match Rating (via WhoScored) James Ward-Prowse 7.19 Lucas Paqueta 7.18 Mohammed Kudus 7.16 Jarrod Bowen 7.09 Tomas Soucek 6.98

Amid this managerial division, there are also question marks surrounding West Ham's January transfer window and why they didn't sign a left-winger. Said Benrahma joined Lyon on loan after one of the most bizarre last-minute transfer sagas in recent memory, while fellow attacker Pablo Fornals sealed a last-minute move to Real Betis.

Moyes and West Ham hierarchy seething after January failure

As pointed out by journalist Ouzia for The Standard, one thing West Ham can be in full agreement on is they should've brought in a new wide attacker.

Both Moyes and the West Ham hierarchy must take the blame for the club's disorganisation in the final stages of January, and specifically their failure to bring in a left-winger to succeed both Benrahma and Fornals.

The club is now desperately short on that side of the field, with potential injuries to the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus seriously threatening to derail West Ham's charge for another European spot. Technical director Tim Steidten was rumoured to be interested in a late January move for Ismaila Sarr of Marseille, but it was too little, too late.