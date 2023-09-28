West Ham United have made a solid start to life in 2023/24 and are now locked in pursuit of an exciting young striker who is progressing well in his homeland, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving West Ham United?

On Wednesday evening, Tomas Soucek bundled home for West Ham away to Lincoln City in the third round of the Carabao Cup to ensure the Hammers progressed to the next phase of the competition, albeit by a narrow margin.

Speaking to media in the aftermath of the tie, West Ham assistant coach Billy McKinlay praised the Hammers' mentality to advance against a difficult opponent, as he stated via BBC Sport: "I thought we deserved the win, it was a tough night but we got through. We caused our own problems a little bit and gave them encouragement. In the second half, it was a bit better and we had some good opportunities to create a bit more."

He then added: "But we're delighted to get through. As the game goes on you're always wary that one goal might be the one that wins the game, so we had to get it. All in all we are happy and glad to be in the next round."

West Ham have been given one of their more difficult ties of the fourth round and will take on Arsenal at the London Stadium on the week commencing October 30th, as per Sky Sports.

According to 90min, free agent Jesse Lingard is in line to earn a contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq following a spell training with West Ham before David Moyes decided not to offer the former Manchester United star a deal at the London Stadium. Commenting on the situation recently, Moyes said: "We like Jesse a lot but I just don’t know if we need another player in the position he would probably play for us."

Who could West Ham United sign?

According to reports in Spain, West Ham are keen on bringing in Botafogo striker Matheus Nascimento, who is already being talked up as one of the hottest properties in South America due to his exploits in his homeland.

Sponsored by Nike, Nascimento is believed to intrigue the Hammers as somebody who could be a potential star of the future at the London Stadium and the East London-based outfit are open to bringing him to England; however, the report doesn't state whether this venture would come in January or in another upcoming transfer window.

Labelled "incredible" by Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig, Nascimento has made 81 appearances for Botafogo in all competitions, registering 11 goals and four assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Nascimento has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the past and it is clear to see that despite obviously being a work in progress, he has the tools necessary to develop into an established striker at the elite level.

Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest also both expressed interest in Nascimento in the summer window, and it now looks like West Ham have thrown their hat in the ring as a potential destination.