West Ham United chief Tim Steidten is leading the charge for a potential David Moyes replacement as reliable club insider ExWHUemployee shares an update on the club's managerial situation.

Moyes contract expiring as West Ham consider next step

The Scotsman guided the Hammers to their first major trophy since the 1980s with a memorable Conference League triumph in Prague last year, but things are starting to turn pretty sour right now.

West Ham remain winless in 2024 with supporters divided over whether Moyes should be handed an extension, with his current contract expiring in the summer as things stand.

Indeed, after flirting with relegation last season as well, there is currently debate as to whether Moyes has taken the club as far as he can. West Ham have been linked with a new manager to potentially succeed the 60-year-old, with the likes of Paulo Fonseca and Thomas Tuchel among interesting names mentioned as candidates.

West Ham's league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

While Moyes has achieved European qualification in each of his full campaigns in charge during his second stint, which was unprecedented when he first took over, there have been suggestions that West Ham's style of play could be something to consider when contemplating his future.

“If the manager, David Moyes, doesn’t play the brand of football that West Ham are used to seeing over the years then, yeah, that is something to be talked about," said pundit Rio Ferdinand to talkSPORT.

“He’s brought a European trophy to the table. How many managers over the last 30/40 years have brought a trophy like that to the table? But they’ve all played a brand of football that maybe West Ham fans like to see.”

With the likes of Tuchel set to become available this summer after his scheduled departure from Bayern Munich, there are alternatives to Moyes if results at the London Stadium get any worse, with club insider Ex sharing an update on this.

Steidten leading West Ham charge for Moyes successor

According to Ex, via West Ham Way, transfer chief Steidten is leading the charge for a potential Moyes replacement, coming after reports of club concerns that the German is becoming disillusioned with the way they're run as a club (Jacob Steinberg).

“I can confirm that the club are looking at alternative options,” stated Ex.

"Tim Steidten is the man heavily involved and leading the potential drive to replace Moyes, should he depart. There have been various names mentioned in the press, however at this stage its very early, with the club still hoping David Moyes turns the situation around. The club though are, and rightly so, planning ahead should the manager depart.”

If supporters are after a more attack-minded manager, we believe Lille boss Fonseca could be a brilliant option. Known for his forward-thinking style (Eric Devin), reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has previously called the Portuguese a "perfect" dressing room manager.