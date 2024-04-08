West Ham United fans have been handed an update on Jarrod Bowen ahead of a key Europa League clash, courtesy of a club insider.

West Ham sweating over Bowen injury

The Hammers are nervously waiting on the fitness of Bowen this week. The England winger was forced off during their 2-1 Premier League win over Wolves on Saturday, hobbling off after a challenge with Mario Lemina early in the second half and heading straight down the tunnel after receiving treatment on the pitch.

After the game, Hammers boss David Moyes revealed that he thought it was just a knock, but that he knew from experience that 'they don't go away too quick', leaving him a major doubt for their upcoming games.

“We’ve got to hope he’s OK,” Moyes said. "We need all our top players. He’s had a knee into his hip or back. It’s not a twist. He said he’s got kneed and he’s really stiff. I’ve had one or two of those myself and they don’t go away too quick. I’m hoping it won’t be too bad.”

West Ham face Bayer Leverkusen in Germany on Thursday in the quarter final of the Europa League, aiming to become the first side to beat the Bundesliga leaders this season in what has been a remarkable campaign for Xabi Alonso and co.

They then face a pair of home games, welcoming Fulham to the London Stadium before the return leg in 10 days time. But will Bowen prove fit enough to take part?

Insider provides latest team news before Leverkusen

Now, a pair of West Ham insiders have handed the Hammers faithful a boost on that front. As per Sean Whetstone, who runs West Ham Football on X (Twitter), one club source has revealed that Bowen is “still sore today" and that "we won’t know till Wednesday or Thursday if he will be fit”.

Meanwhile, ExWHUemployee has also provided his followers with an update along similar lines.

“We have received an update from a top source on Bowen who has said that he is still sore,” reported Ex on The West Ham Way Patreon. “They are unable to tell at this point whether he will make Thursday, and will know more in the next 48 hours. It isn’t thought to be too serious, just heavy bruising.”

There is no real alternative to Bowen in the West Ham squad, with his importance to the Hammers underlined by his minutes. He has played 90 minutes on 29 occasions this season in the Premier League, and before being substituted against Wolves had missed just one game (against Burnley).

Jarrod Bowen this Premier League season % of minutes played 98.6% % of West Ham's goals contributed to 38.5% Shots on target (per 90) 1.05 Goals vs xG +5.3 Key passes (per 90) 0.89

Should he not be passed fit, Maxwel Cornet could be asked to step up, with Mohammed Kudus moving to the right hand side. Alternatively, it could prompt a change of shape from Moyes, who has previously used a back three against bigger sides and could do so again to combat Leverkusen, who also play with a back three.

He will be hoping that last season's hero in Europe will be passed fit enough to take part once more though.