In search of another attacking boost after already welcoming 18-year-old Luis Guilherme, West Ham United are now reportedly interested in signing a player whose quality they've already experienced first-hand.

West Ham transfer news

The Hammers didn't waste any time before getting their summer window started, welcoming Guilherme for a reported £26m. The Brazilian becomes Julen Lopetegui's first signing in what the boss will hope is a sign of things to come in the next few months. Reports certainly suggest that West Ham aren't done there, either, having also been linked with the likes of Youssef En-Nesyri and Chelsea's Raheem Sterling.

Sterling would be a particularly interesting one. Whilst he didn't have his best season last time out in a struggling Chelsea side, his experience could quickly prove to be invaluable at the London Stadium and his ability at his best, if he reached that level again, would make him an instant standout for the Hammers. That said, it remains to be seen if Chelsea would sell to a London rival this summer.

Instead, West Ham have reportedly turned their attention towards a former Stamford Bridge star. According to Roma Corriere, West Ham are now interested in signing Tammy Abraham, who is valued at €30m (£25m) by AS Roma this summer. The former Chelsea striker has seen his time in Italy derailed by injuries and could now return to England with West Ham, Tottenham, Everton and Aston Villa all interested in his signature.

The Hammers should be well aware of his quality already too, having seen Abraham score twice in Chelsea's 3-0 victory over them in the 2020/21 season. Tormenting Angelo Ogbonna and Fabián Balbuena on that day, Abraham would certainly have some making up to do at the London Stadium.

With plenty of clubs interested, however, West Ham will have to waste no time if they want to welcome a crucial attacking boost this summer.

"Great" Abraham needs Premier League return

After fighting back from an ACL injury last season, Abraham finds himself at a crossroads at Roma and one that should lead back to the Premier League. There's no doubt that he has the quality for England's top tier, as he proved when handed an opportunity at Chelsea. Now, it is West Ham who should offer him a similar chance.

Tammy Abraham Stats (via Transfermarkt) Premier League Appearances 89 Goals 26 Assists 5

Earning the praise of Frank Lampard during his time at Chelsea, the former manager told the club's official website: "I’m delighted with Tammy. He has a really great attitude in training, a desire to score goals and his all-round game was really good as well. Myself and the staff are working closely with him on little bits of his game where I think he can be even better and he’s been very receptive to that."

With the summer transfer window still in its early stages, all signs are pointing towards a busy few months for those at the London Stadium.