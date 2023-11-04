West Ham are battling with a number of European powerhouses for the signing of an "impenetrable" defender, according to a new transfer claim.

Moyes under pressure at West Ham

The Hammers enjoyed a memorable end to last season, winning the UEFA Europa Conference League, with the victory over Fiorentina in the final one of the greatest nights in the club's history. It ensured that David Moyes is always remembered fondly at West Ham, having enjoyed a good second stint at the club, but there is also no doubt that he is under pressure at the moment.

While there were high hopes that the Hammers could push on in the Premier League in 2023/24, they have been too inconsistent since August and currently sit ninth in the table. That is still a reasonable position to be in, but last weekend's 1-0 defeat at home to struggling Everton summed up how unpredictable they are.

West Ham's last 10 managers Year David Moyes 2019-present Manuel Pellegrini 2018-2019 David Moyes 2017-2018 Slaven Bilic 2015-2017 Sam Allardyce 2011-2015 Kevin Keen 2011-2011 Avram Grant 2010-2011 Gianfranco Zola 2008-2010 Kevin Keen 2008-2008 Alan Curbishley 2006-2008

Moyes is out of contract at the London Stadium next summer, further clouding his future, and he may be looking for new signings in January to change his team's fortunes for the better before then. A new update has emerged regarding the east Londoners' pursuit of one player, as they tussle with some big clubs for his services.

West Ham want Isak Hien

According to Tutto Mercato Web, West Ham are interested in signing Hellas Verona defender Isak Hien, but face stiff competition for his signature. Both AC Milan and Juventus are mentioned as potential suitors for the 24-year-old, while table-topping Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen are also believed to be in the mix.

Hien isn't necessarily a household name to the wider footballing public, but he has grown into a strong performer for Hellas Verona, starting four Serie A matches this season. Meanwhile, Tutto Hellas Verona have lauded him in the past: "A practically impenetrable wall. He doesn't budge an inch with his physique and reads the game well."

At just 24, Hien would be coming in as a long-term signing for West Ham, rather than a panic signing for the short-term, and if the Hammers lose either Kurt Zouma or Nayef Aguerd in a future transfer window, he would be seen as an immediate replacement.

Hien's statistics show that he is now an established player for Sweden at international level too, winning eight caps for his country, and he has also made 36 total appearances in Serie A, showing he can cut it in one of Europe's leading leagues.

The fact that Italian giants Milan and Juventus are in the race to sign him does make life harder for West Ham, in terms of the wages they can offer him, but it also speaks to his potential, so he could be a brilliant signing if they manage to entice him to the club.