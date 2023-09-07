West Ham United insider and 6 foot 2.com editor Sean Whetstone, who has also contributed for Claret & Hugh, has shared important James Ward-Prowse injury news.

Latest West Ham news

The Hammers, lead by manager David Moyes, have enjoyed a sensational start to the new Premier League season.

Despite losing some superstar players over the summer transfer window, most notably midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal, West Ham haven't looked back and remain unbeaten over their opening four league matches.

Impressive wins over big-spending Chelsea, high-flying Brighton and newly-promoted Luton Town have showcased that Moyes' side are building upon their Europa Conference League triumph last term.

They've been helped by the excellent starts of two summer signings in Edson Alvarez, who has been showered with praise by national media, and Ward-Prowse.

There was a very strong case for Gareth Southgate to call up the latter player for England's upcoming international matches against Ukraine and Scotland.

Sky pundit Paul Merson called the decision not to include Ward-Prowse in the Three Lions camp "ridiculous", while fellow panelist Michael Dawson is adamant he should've been selected. Indeed, this highlights the 28-year-old's exceptional form so far this season.

However, some recent news has threatened to thwart Ward-Prowse on his upward trajectory, as reports this week have shared news on an injury problem sustained by the player.

The former Southampton star has apparently been sidelined due to a behind-the-scenes Rush Green training problem, with insider Whetstone now sharing what he knows on social media.

He says Ward-Prowse has indeed suffered a knock and picked it up on Tuesday. The midfielder has been given some time off to recuperate and recover as a result.

However, in some good news for West Ham, the issue isn't a serious one and he should be back in time for their London Stadium clash against Man City.

"James Ward Prowse has been given the rest of the week off to recover after suffering a knock in training yesterday," wrote Whetstone on X.

"But he will return to Rush green next Monday and is expected to fit be for before the Hammers next game against Manchester City."

How good is James Ward-Prowse?

A dead-ball specialist and real asset to West Ham, Moyes will be thrilled that Ward-Prowse's injury actually isn't all that bad.

The experienced Premier League star has been performing consistently for many years now, as highlighted by ex-Saints head coach Nathan Jones last season.

“He’s been outstanding since I came in, his attitude," said the Welshman.

“My first conversation with him was 10 minutes after he didn’t get picked for the England squad. Since that moment, he’s been absolutely world-class for me. The way he reacted and the performances you’re seeing now, it’s really motivated and driven.

“He’s vital, I like to get to know my captains and have a real relationship with them, a real personal relationship so they understand decisions we make."

Ward-Prowse quite simply needs a look-in for England soon if he can maintain his brillliant run of displays, as the constant snubs are bordering on scandalous at this point.