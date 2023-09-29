West Ham United could be set for a major boost off the field after recent developments emerged regarding one of their star men's contract situation.

What's the latest news involving West Ham United?

According to EXWHUEmployee, reported via The West Ham Way, Hammers academy star Daniel Rigg is set to sign a long-term extension to his current deal at the London Stadium, which will be his first professional contract.

EXWHUEmployee explained the latest news surrounding Rigg, stating to the outlet: "I can report that Daniel Rigge is now on the brink of signing a deal with the club. He’s a highly sought after young midfielder, with us outdoing Manchester City to secure him on a scholarship, which is now close to be announced as a permanent contract."

Following their narrow 1-0 victory over Lincoln City on Wednesday night in the third round of the Carabao Cup, West Ham will now face Arsenal at home in either late October or early November as David Moyes looks to bring more silverware to east London after his side's heroics in the Europa Conference League last term.

Next up for the Irons is a home clash against out-of-form Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday, where Paul Heckingbottom's men travel south with hopes of avenging an embarrassing 8-0 defeat inflicted upon them by Newcastle United last Sunday.

Aaron Cresswell could be missing for their latest encounter as the Hammers don't want to risk the veteran defender suffering a reoccurrence of his persistent hamstring troubles, according to Dr Rajpal Brar writing in his column for West Ham Zone.

Dr Brar, who is an expert in Physical Therapy and Sports Science, stated: "I doubt the club will have him play a full 90 on his return if fit for the weekend as hamstring injuries require methodical adaptation due to reinjury risks."

Is Jarrod Bowen signing a new contract at West Ham United?

According to West Ham reporter Sean Whetstone on social media platform X, otherwise known as West Ham Football, Jarrod Bowen's agency are holding out for a new contract for the England international that may see him become the highest earner at the club.

Whetstone said: "Jarrod Bowen's representatives PLG are holding out for a new West Ham deal to make the 26-year-old one of the highest or not the highest paid Hammers in the squad. Negotiations are expected to be concluded in the next few months to tie Bowen down to a long-term West Ham contract. His current contract expires in June 2025."

Bowen, who has previously been labelled "brilliant" by West Ham boss Moyes, has started the Premier League campaign in 2023/24 in strong fashion, registering four goals and one assist in his opening six fixtures in the English top flight, as per Transfermarkt.

Proving to be a very difficult customer for defenders to contend with, Bowen has averaged around 2.7 shots and 1.5 dribbles per match this season, according to WhoScored.

Being able to tie Bowen down would be a huge statement of intent from West Ham moving forward and it will be intriguing to see whether the Hammers can nail the 26-year-old down on a longer contract.