A report from the continent has claimed that West Ham want to sign a league's rising star player to succeed Jarrod Bowen, despite his new contract.

Jarrod Bowen signs new West Ham contract

Bowen, who has starred under manager David Moyes this season, is being rewarded with the club's undoubted faith with the Englishman recently putting pen to paper on a new and improved West Ham contract. The England international has officially put pen to paper on an extension till 2030, which would take Bowen into his 30s when the deal is set to expire.

Bowen is currently the club's top scorer and arguable star player so far alongside summer signing James Ward-Prowse. He also netted the winner in last season's Europa Conference League final to earn West Ham their first trophy since the 1980s.

The former Hull City star has attracted interest from the likes of Jurgen Klopp, according to some Liverpool transfer rumours, but they may now have to pay over the odds to prise Bowen away from the London Stadium next year - if they can atoll. Here's every word Moyes said on Bowen's contract and what it means for the club.

“We’re delighted Jarrod has agreed a new deal. It’s a brilliant piece of business from the club to tie him down to a new long-term contract. His goal in Prague will live long in the memory for everyone connected to West Ham – it’s given him a platform to go from strength to strength and we’re really reaping the benefits, he’s getting better and better. He’s a fantastic boy and an outstanding professional – I’m sure his positive progress will continue over the course of his new contract.”

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten also said this news is absolutely "fantastic" for the club.

“It’s fantastic news," said Steidten. "It’s a sign of the strong position the Club finds itself in when an England international is committing his long-term future to the football club. We’re delighted he’s signed a long-term deal and looking forward to him continuing to flourish at West Ham in the peak years of his career.“

Kerem Aktürkoğlu transfer news

Despite this big development at West Ham, a report from Turkey claims that the Hammers actually want to replace the winger with Galatasaray star Kerem Aktürkoğlu. The left midfielder registered more assists than any other player in the Turkish Super Lig last season, and has gone on to maintain that from over 2023/2024.

Akturkoglu's haul of three goals and four assists is apparently attracting interest from West Ham, who are said to be real admirers.

That is according to Türkiye Newspaper, as relayed by Sabah, who shared the latest West Ham transfer news on Monday. They claimed the morning after Bowen's contract announcement that the player is still expected to join Liverpool for a "large transfer fee" at the end of the season. They say in their picture headlines that West Ham "want Kerem", who they call an "assist king", to "replace Bowen" - and are "seriously" interested in the 24-year-old.