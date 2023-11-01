West Ham United are attempting to tie down another "very important" player after their moves to secure both Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek's futures.

West Ham sign Bowen and Soucek to new contracts

David Moyes is just one of many at the club whose contracts expire next summer. The Scotsman, following a torrid run of recent form, is yet again under pressure - but he may well be joined by a host of other West Ham men out the London Stadium exit door.

Pablo Fornals, Ben Johnson, Vladimir Coufal, Michail Antonio, Conor Coventry, Aaron Cresswell, Lukasz Fabianski and veteran defender Angelo Ogbonna's terms all run out in 2024, and it is believed decisions have already been made on a few of the aforementioned crop. Reports have claimed that Johnson and Coventry will leave West Ham upon the expiry of their contracts, while Fornals is set to depart West Ham when his terms run out as well.

Cresswell, who's become more of a bit-part figure this season, could even be sold in January. That being said, West Ham have managed to tie down a couple of key men, with reports suggesting that Soucek has signed a new contract in secret which is yet to be formally announced by West Ham (talkSPORT). Bowen, who's starred under Moyes this term, also officially committed his long-term future by putting pen to paper on a new deal till 2030.

“We’re delighted Jarrod has agreed a new deal. It’s a brilliant piece of business from the club to tie him down to a new long-term contract,” said Moyes on Bowen and his extension last month.

“His goal in Prague will live long in the memory for everyone connected to West Ham – it’s given him a platform to go from strength to strength and we’re really reaping the benefits, he’s getting better and better. He’s a fantastic boy and an outstanding professional – I’m sure his positive progress will continue over the course of his new contract.”

West Ham "in talks" with Antonio

Now, according to a report by journalist Pete O'Rourke for Football Insider, West Ham are "in talks" with Antonio over a new deal too as they seek to tie down their most crucial assets. The Jamaica international's current contract contains a club option to extend by another 12 months.

The Hammers are attempting renewal terms after Antonio "came close to leaving" in the summer, having received big money offers from the Middle East. The 33-year-old has started all 10 of West Ham's opening league games this season, scoring two, while backing defender Thilo Kehrer's point that he's a "very important" player for Moyes.

Michail Antonio's style of play Likes to play long balls Likes to do flick-ons Likes to dribble Gets fouled often Indirect set-piece threat

“Michail [Antonio] is working like crazy up front at the moment!” said Kehrer on Antonio earlier this year.

"He is putting the defenders under stress and every game he is doing a very important job right now. He is scoring goals as well, so we are really happy that we have him. Mich is a great teammate. A great personality and positive energy. We all have a lot of jokes and laughs with him. He makes everyone have a good time and he is also a hard worker too.”