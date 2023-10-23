West Ham United have been one of the surprise packages of the season so far. After losing Declan Rice to Arsenal in the summer, some may have worried about David Moyes' side, especially given the fact that they flirted with relegation in the Premier League throughout the last campaign. They've put those doubts to rest instantly, however, putting in similar performances to the displays that saw them crowned Europa Conference League champions back in June.

They won't want to take their foot off the gas anytime soon, either. Instead, those at the London Stadium will only want to push ahead, both on and off the pitch. And that could result in the arrival of one particular La Liga gem, who the Hammers have reportedly scouted in recent weeks.

West Ham transfer news

West Ham had a busy, but successful summer in the end, having used the money gained from Rice's sale to secure deals for the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, and James Ward-Prowse. The former Southampton captain has got off to a particularly impressive start under Moyes, with a number of goals and assists in the top flight. From the Hammers' perspective, they'll just be hoping that future arrivals can make a similar impact.

The latest Javi Guerra transfer news suggests that he could be among those future arrivals, too. According to 90min, West Ham sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old midfielder in recent weeks, ahead of a potential move. If they were to sign Guerra, though, he may need to become West Ham's record signing, due to a release clause of £86m. Valencia may well turn out to be difficult negotiators, however, given the fact that their sporting director, Miguel Angel Corona, has said:

"We are fully aware that we have a player with enormous potential for the future and the ability to perform at a good level now. That is why the club have decisively moved him up to the first team in recent months. It is not in our plans to sell him to any club."

How has Javi Guerra performed this season?

Javi Guerra's stats show that he is impressing more than ever for Valencia. The Spaniard's three goals and one assist in nine La Liga games highlights just how important he has become for Ruben Baraja's side at such a young age. When compared to some of West Ham's current midfield options in the current campaign, too, the 20-year-old has more than kept up.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Successful take-ons Blocks Javi Guerra 17 19 16 14 Edson Alvarez 0 9 5 11 Tomas Soucek 3 13 0 13

Guerra has earned plenty of praise during his time at Valencia, too, including from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who said, via Caught Offside: "Javi Guerra – A report yesterday linked with this promising Valencia youngster with Manchester United and Newcastle, but as far as I’m aware there is nothing concrete."

With that said, when the January transfer window opens, the young Valencia midfielder could be a player to keep an eye on.