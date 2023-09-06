Journalist Pete O'Rourke's "well-placed source" has shared an interesting update West Ham United manager David Moyes' transfer plans, concerning Jesse Lingard.

Who just signed for West Ham?

The Irons, helped by new technical director Tim Steidten, secured the signings of Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus over this summer.

West Ham's brand new quartet come in to replace the departed Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal in a deal worth £105 million, and striker Gianluca Scamacca after his return to Italy with Atalanta.

Moyes' side have started the new Premier League season with aplomb; remaining unbeaten over their opening four matches with three wins and a draw.

Striker Michail Antonio, despite two arguably lacklustre seasons prior to this one so far, has lead the West Ham line brilliantly as Jamaica's international ace seemingly replicates his 2020/2021 form.

However, a potential injury to the 33-year-old is a real possibility given their hectic fixture schedule; including a plethora of Europa League matches from now into the festive period.

Antonio's history of fitness issues are a serious cause for concern at West Ham, and bearing this in mind, there have been reports that the east Londoners could take to the free agent market in search of more attacking options.

Moyes ultimately failed in his attempts to bring in a new striker to replace Scamacca on deadline day, despite their last gasp push for Paris-Saint Germain forward Hugo Ekitike.

One option who could provide forward depth is Lingard, who despite not being an out-and-out centre-forward, has proven in past seasons that he can contribute with both goals and assists at West Ham.

The 30-year-old free agent was training at Rush Green in a bid to maintain his fitness level, and reports claim he has actually impressed on-lookers at the club.

Now, journalist O'Rourke has shared an interesting update on Lingard's potential return to West Ham on a Bosman.

The reporter writes for Football Insider that Moyes and co are now facing a battle with two other clubs from Turkey for the ex-Man United ace, so if they're to sign him, West Ham need a formal offer to table fairly soon.

That is from his "well-placed source"' sharing that Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are likely landing spots if West Ham don't make a move.

What happened to Jesse Lingard?

The ex-Nottingham Forest ace hasn't been able to showcase his rip-roaring 20/21 form at West Ham, where he bagged nine goals and five assists in 16 matches.

Lingard has instead endured being on the periphery at both Man United and Forest since then, perhaps explaining why he is still available for hire.

However, we if the player can replicate his brilliant displays whilst on loan at West Ham two years ago, they could be landing a "sensational" free agent.

“He (Lingard) looked like someone going nowhere but he’s been sensational at West Ham," said Nigel Winterburn to The Sun in the summer of 2021.

"I think there’s a conversation to be had at Man Utd as to whether he’d fit back into their plans,” Winterburn told The Sun. “If not, he’s had this success at West Ham, so I don’t know why he’d want to sign elsewhere. He knows the club, so I think West Ham would be favourites to sign him.”