West Ham are reportedly looking at signing an "underrated" potential replacement for defender Aaron Cresswell, and there is belief he'd be ideal.

West Ham contracts expiring in 2024

Manager David Moyes, who could depart east London upon the expiry of his deal next summer, may join a plethora of his players in leaving West Ham at the end of this Premier League season. Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, defender Ben Johnson, young star Divin Mubama, midfielder Conor Coventry, prospect Joseph Anang, left-back Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna are all on the way out for nothing in 2024 as things stand.

Club insider ExWHUemployee recently revealed West Ham are in talks to tie down Mubama with a new long-term deal to stop him from quitting on a Bosman. The club also won't want to lose Tomas Soucek, who's thrived in a more advanced role under Moyes this season.

The Czech Republic international has scored four goals and assisted one other in 14 league appearances so far, marking himself out as a key player at West Ham right now. Officially, Soucek's deal is also set to expire next year, but some media sources claim the midfielder has actually signed a new contract which just wasn't announced.

"Those concerned about Soucek’s expiring contract don’t need to worry, by the way," said journalist Kieran Gill of The Daily Mail in a Q&A this week.

"He signed an extension at the start of this season. It just wasn’t announced. He’s tied down until 2027 and judging by the winners he’s been scoring lately, that’s good news."

The same cannot be said for the likes of Cresswell, though, with the Englishman looking set to leave next year. One player who has been floated as a potential heir to Cresswell is Chelsea starlet Ian Maatsen.

West Ham could strike "good deal" for Maatsen

West Ham are very interested in signing Maatsen, according to recent reports, and are considering a January bid after making a pre-winter window approach (Rudy Galetti).

Now, journalist Dean Jones has commented on the links to Chelsea's left-back, and he says signing Maatsen could be a "good deal" for West Ham and overall great fit.

"Maatsen is a really good player. I can see this being a really good fit for West Ham," said Jones to GiveMeSport.

"I'm not surprised they're interested. I think he's very underrated and a player that Chelsea have only considered selling because they see it as a good way to bring some money in basically. I think he's very highly-rated inside the club and I think he would do a really good job for West Ham if he was to go there.

"He's certainly good enough to be starting every week in the Premier League. I think some people are quite surprised that Chelsea would even consider letting him go. But if West Ham can do this one, I think it would be a good deal."

Maatsen's current deal expires in 2025 and has been used sparingly by Mauricio Pochettino this season, so it's feasible to believe he could opt for a change of scenery soon.