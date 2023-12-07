A member of the English press has shared the "only" managerial name he's heard who could end up replacing David Moyes at West Ham.

Moyes likely to leave West Ham in 2024

The Scotsman's contract is due to expire in 2024, coming after many years of success in east London. Moyes, who came in when West Ham were battling relegation in 2020, has since guided them to three European campaigns. Reaching the Europa League semis in 2022 and winning the Conference League last season, supporters have witnessed unprecedented achievements during the 60-year-old's reign.

Few could've envisaged the progress made by West Ham over the last couple of seasons, but last term also saw the Irons seriously underachieve in the Premier League. West Ham finished 14th in 2022/2023 and appear to be a mixed bag so far this campaign, with reports suggesting Moyes is "unlikely" to be offered a new contract to remain past next year.

West Ham doing due-diligence for Moyes successor

As such, there are already rumours over who could succeed Moyes at the London Stadium. Journalist Toby Cudworth, speaking to Talking Transfers last month, said West Ham are doing due-diligence on finding a new manager for next season.

“Our understanding is that West Ham have been looking at future replacements for him," said Cudworth.

"He won the Conference League in June, has one year left on his contract, but there’s been no engagement over a new contract Our understanding is that West Ham are in no hurry to replace him despite the indifferent Premier League results… David Sullivan doesn’t really see an available candidate who offers substantially more than David Moyes.

“While West Ham are picking up results and getting the odd win, and maintaining a decent position while doing well in Europe, there’s no real appetite to make that change. Likewise there’s no real appetite to extend his contract."

Journalist shares "only name" he's heard to replace Moyes

Writing in a Q&A for The Daily Mail, journalist Kieran Gil has shared the "only name" he's heard as a candidate to replace Moyes at West Ham next year. According to the reporter, that name is former Wolves and Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui.

The 57-year-old is a free agent after leaving Molineux and ready-available for hire. His experience both in England and winning trophies abroad also makes him a pretty enticing option, but Gil also says the picture could "totally change" come the end of the season.

Julen Lopetegui honours Team 2019/2020 Europa League Sevilla 2011/2012 European Under-19 Championship Spain 2012/2013 European Under-21 Championship Spain

“It’s too early to say. Managers who are available now may not be in the summer," said the Mail journalist.

“The only name that’s been mentioned to me is Julen Lopetegui, who we know wants to return to the Premier League. But that picture could totally change closer to the end of the season.”