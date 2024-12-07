West Ham United could soon make contact with a title-winning new managerial target as chairman David Sullivan and technical director Tim Steidten add to the club's shortlist of potential replacements for Julen Lopetegui.

Julen Lopetegui "fighting to save" West Ham job

Lopetegui has been a man under fire for weeks, but their recent drubbings at the hands of Arsenal and Leicester City have heaped even more pressure on the 58-year-old, who is now "fighting to save his job" (David Ornstein).

West Ham have held internal talks over Lopetegui's future this week, and have spoken to numerous managers about potentially succeeding the Spaniard, who's guided the Hammers to just 4 wins from a possible 12 in the Premier League.

Reliable club insider ExWHUemployee wrote in a recent update that some of those talks with prospective new head coaches didn't exactly go as planned, and Lopetegui will be in charge for the Wolves game on Monday.

West Ham, for their part, will carry on exploring options for who could step into Lopetegui's shoes if they do indeed decide to part company.

West Ham's most recent results Match Date Opponent Competition Result #16 03/12/2024 Leicester City (A) Premier League 3-1 loss #15 30/11/2024 Arsenal (H) Premier League 5-2 loss #14 26/11/2024 Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2-0 win #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss

"Talks with some of the other managers have not gone as well as thought today, with a few not keen on a short-term deal," said Ex (via Patreon).

"At this stage, as we suggested could happen from the very start, it appears that Lopetegui, having taken training today, will be given a stay of execution for the Wolves game whilst other targets are spoken to in case he doesn’t get the run of results needed to keep his job.

"The board decided in favour of him remaining for now. Other targets will be continually explored."

The Telegraph recently reported that West Ham are looking to hand their potential new manager a six-month deal, and then make an informed decision on whether they'll stick with them at the end of the season.

This will understandably turn off a number of tacticians, but it is believed by some that former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter is the lead contender to replace Lopetegui at West Ham.

Now, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, writing for TEAMtalk, it is believed that Al-Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle is an emerging candidate for the job.

The Saudi Pro League boss, formerly a title winner at RB Salzburg, is out of contract in 2026 and enjoying a pretty solid stint in the Middle East.

Jaissle has been called a "wonderkid" manager at just 36 and has been likened to former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, with the ex-Brondby assistant known for being possession-centered in his approach to games.

Sullivan and Steidten are taking note of his potential, as it is now believed that West Ham could soon make contact with Jaissle as a candidate to succeed Lopetegui.

The German has also been called "ambitious" and "exceptional" by Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund, who worked with him at Salzburg.

"Matthias' qualities speak for themselves," said Freund after Jaissle's appointment at Salzburg. "I have known him for a few years already. He is young, ambitious and suits our club really well.

"The way he works and develops young players is exceptional. He was our ideal candidate as a result. He is not a big name yet, but we are all about giving young players and also young coaches a chance."