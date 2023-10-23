West Ham United are interested in a swoop to sign an experienced player, but a fresh report has revealed that they aren’t the only club who want him in the Premier League.

Who are West Ham linked with?

Since the summer, David Moyes has appeared keen to bolster his defensive ranks having been credited with an interest in Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and Fiorentina’s Martinez Quarta at centre-back, but there is also another area of the pitch he’s looking to target.

The Irons have reportedly recently sent scouts to watch Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra, but with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Newcastle United also keeping close tabs, the boss may have to find an alternative should he fail to secure his services.

One player who he could turn his attention towards is Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips who despite still having another five years remaining on his deal (Man City contracts), could be set to depart having made zero starts and just three substitute appearances in the top-flight this season (WhoScored - Phillips statistics).

According to The Sun, who have shared a transfer update on Phillips, West Ham and two other clubs, one in the top-flight and the other overseas, are plotting a swoop for the 27-year-old in January:

“Several clubs were interested in the summer, but the midfielder insisted he wanted to stay and fight for his place at City. Yet he is no nearer forcing his way in, and knows playing cameo roles for the rest of the season is likely to affect his England hopes.

"Newcastle, West Ham and Bayern Munich are all keen. And if City recoup close to the £42m he cost from Leeds two seasons ago, a deal could be done. They would also listen to loan offers – if the successful club covers his wages and gives a commitment to buy next summer.

"Phillips still has four-and-a-half years left on his £150,000-a-week contract, and City were resigned to paying a huge chunk of that to smooth an exit path. Yet City insiders claim the player is ready to accept around half that figure to get his career moving in the right direction again.”

What is Kalvin Phillips' style of play?

Being a defensive midfielder, Phillips is naturally stronger in that aspect of his game and he has excellent calmness and composure on the ball, where he’s currently recording a 90% pass success rate, and his versatility also reflects where his best qualities lie.

The Three Lions international has the ability to operate at the heart of the backline alongside three roles in the centre of the park (Transfermarkt - Phillips statistics), with some of his classic performances having previously seen him dubbed a “Rolls Royce” by journalist Josh Bunting, such is his intelligence and smoothness on the ball.

Phillips actually shares the same representative, CAA Stellar, as James Ward-Prowse (West Ham agents), so this existing connection that his management already have to the club could give the board a small advantage should they try to get a deal over the line in January.