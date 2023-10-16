West Ham United could dip into the transfer market come January after a recent twist emerged surrounding one of their reported targets.

According to a contract update on Kurt Zouma from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano's Daily Briefing, talks are set to open between the club and the France international over a potential new deal at the London Stadium.

Romano wrote: "West Ham have contract talks scheduled with Kurt Zouma, so discussions will take place in the next weeks or months and we will see how it goes. He is the club captain and an important player for the Hammers, and guys at the moment honestly, there are no concrete negotiations with other clubs."

In other news, a transfer update on West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta claims that the Brazil international is keen to move to Manchester City amid rumours that he has a release clause worth £85 million that will activate in the summer of 2024, as per The Sun on Sunday (print edition October 15th, page 75), via Hammers News.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek meanwhile managed to get himself on the scoresheet on international duty as the Czechs defeated the Faroe Islands 1-0 at the Doosan Arena in Plzen on Sunday evening.

Edson Álvarez and Mohammed Kudus faced off as Mexico defeated Ghana 2-0 in the United States, while Michail Antonio played 88 minutes for Jamaica as they saw off Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League.

West Ham United's upcoming fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Premier League Aston Villa (A) Villa Park Europa League Olympiacos (A) Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium Premier League Everton (H) London Stadium EFL Cup Arsenal (H) London Stadium Premier League Brentford (A) Gtech Community Stadium

According to a West Ham transfer update on Kalvin Phillips, the England international would be open to joining the Hammers - or their Premier League rivals Newcastle United - due to the fact both sides are involved in European competition.

The outlet claim that Manchester City would seek to accumulate around £45 million for Phillips' services, which is around the fee that he was brought to the Etihad Stadium for from Leeds United in the summer of 2022.

Since his arrival, Phillips has failed to establish himself as a regular contributor for the Blues and is behind the likes of Matheus Nunes, Mateo Kovacic, Rodri in Pep Guardiola's pecking order.

Phillips, who was labelled "excellent" by Breaking The Lines in 2021, has featured just 26 times in all competitions for Manchester City over the course of his time at the Etihad Stadium and he is yet to register a single goal or assist (Phillips statistics - Transfermarkt).

Nevertheless, he is a regular pick in the England squad and featured as a substitute in their 1-0 victory over Australia last week, coming off the bench to replace Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on 62 minutes.

Moyes isn't shy about giving homegrown players an opportunity to play their part for West Ham and Phillips would add further composure and solidity to their already talented engine room.