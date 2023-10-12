West Ham United boss David Moyes has been impressed by one player in particular at the London Stadium and could now be set to offer him fresh terms in east London, according to reports.

Cited by The Manchester Evening News, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has revealed on international duty that the proposed move to West Ham which collapsed in the summer wasn't as far along as reported in several media circles.

Maguire stated: "The actual opportunity to go to West Ham wasn’t agreed really between both clubs and myself. So it wasn’t just my chance to say ‘Yes and I’m going’. It wasn’t agreed between both clubs so the actual opportunity wasn’t there because we didn’t get far enough down the line with it.

"But West Ham is a massive club. But like I said my full focus is still on Manchester United, I want to fight for my place, but of course regular game time is really important to me."

England are scheduled to take on Australia and Italy over the course of the international break and West Ham coach Kevin Nolan has signified that Irons midfielder James Ward-Prowse was devastated not to get a call from Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions' double-header.

Speaking on talkSPORT drive, Nolan said: "I just really can’t believe that he’s not in that squad, I find it astounding really. He was gutted. He didn’t hide from it, he was gutted that he wasn’t in because he genuinely believed that he should have been in it and we believed that he should have been in it."

Tuttosport newspaper meanwhile, via Inter News, have delivered a West Ham transfer update involving midfielder Tomas Soucek, who is said to be a target for Inter Milan next summer, when he would be able to swap the Hammers for the Nerazzuri on a free transfer.

West Ham contract news - Kurt Zouma

According to a West Ham contract news update from TEAMtalk, Hammers boss Moyes is ready to offer defender Kurt Zouma an extended stay at the club following on from his impressive performances in east London that have led the Scot to appoint the France international as club captain.

Zouma has 18 months left on his deal at West Ham and is believed to be one of several players that Moyes is keen to nail down to longer-term agreements at the club, with Jarrod Bowen already committing to a new deal last week.

In his time at West Ham, Zouma has gone on to rack up 72 appearances across all competitions for the east Londoners, registering four goals and one assist in the process (Zouma's statistics - Transfermarkt).

Starting the new campaign in excellent fettle, Zouma, who has previously been labelled "incredible" by Moyes, has completed an average of 6.5 clearances per match in the Premier League this term, according to WhoScored.

Establishing himself as a key part of West Ham's plans, it would make sense for the Hammers to ensure Zouma sticks around at the London Stadium for a while to come.