West Ham United have reportedly made a decision on the future of under-pressure boss David Moyes following a string of poor results.

Hammers bubble bursting

Just a matter of months ago, David Moyes was being serenaded as the first man to win a European trophy with West Ham. Now, he is an unpopular figure. After beating Fiorentina to lift the UEFA Conference League trophy and earn a spot in this season's Europa League, there were suggestions that the east London outfit were heading in the right direction.

The summer arrivals of Mohammed Kudus, James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos along with keeping hold of Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta only added to that feel-good factor around the London Stadium, but after a good start to the campaign they have begun to struggle.

They added Kalvin Phillips in January, though they did miss out on Jota. However, the new arrival is yet to have the desired effect in east London, gifting a goal to the opposition on his debut before being sent off for two quick yellow cards in the defeat at Forest on Saturday.

With no wins in eight games now, the Hammers remain in the top half of the Premier League table but are sprialling out of control, leading many to believe Moyes is not the man for the job.

Club Wins in 2024 Points in 2024 West Ham United 0 3 Burnley 0 2 Everton 0 -7 (Including 10 point deduction)

Things really came to a head when the Hammers hosted Arsenal, with the Premier League title challengers racking up four before half time and West Ham fans leaving in their thousands before the start of the second half. They would eventually go on to lose 6-0 and follow that up with a drab performance again this weekend in the Midlands.

"I'm not used to my team conceding the goals like we have been," Moyes told BBC Radio 5 Live. "We have no real reason to say why that should be happening. For some reason we didn't look like we could defend today."

Hammers U-turn but won't sack Moyes

Now, an update on the future of the under-fire boss has emerged, and it is one that West Ham fans may not like. It had been claimed that a new deal for Moyes was in the works, but according to Football Insider recent results have changed that view and the board now no longer plan on extending that offer to the Scot.

But they won't be parting ways with him in the immediate future either.

As per the report: "It is believed that they will allow Moyes...to run down his contract rather than sack him", with his current deal due to run out at the end of the season.

This uncertainty has rocked senior players in the West Ham side, it is added, with the lack of clarity on the manager's future thought to be correlated with the run of poor results, though the players remain committed to the club despite speculation surrounding all of Bowen, Paqueta and summer signing Kudus.

However, it now seems as though Moyes will be given the remainder of the season to try to turn things around, before ultimately the east London side look to move on from the former Manchester United and Everton boss.