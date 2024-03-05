An interesting update has come to light on the future of West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta, amid claims he is attracting serious interest from elite clubs ahead of the summer window.

West Ham facing battle to keep Paqueta

The Brazil international has been David Moyes' superstar player alongside winger Jarrod Bowen this season.

Paqueta has started 20 league matches under Moyes this season, scoring two goals and netting five assists, with his dynamism and creative quality in abundance for all to see.

The former Lyon star was actually attracting huge interest from Man City last summer, who were pushing to sign him but eventually pulled out due to an investigation into Paqueta's alleged gambling breaches (Fabrizio Romano).

However, once that investigation clears, it is believed Paqueta could be subject to bids from City, Aston Villa, Arsenal and even Tottenham.

If West Ham and Moyes elect to continue their work together past this season, increasing interest in the South American will come as a real worry for the Irons head coach who surely won't want to lose him.

They already had to part company with fan favourite and former club captain Declan Rice last year, who made a £105 million move to London rivals Arsenal.

West Ham make Paqueta promise behind-the-scenes

According to journalist Dean Jones, sharing some background on their attempts to keep Paqueta at the London Stadium, West Ham are making promises to Paqueta behind-the-scenes as they try to thwart potential buyers.

“I don’t think that Aston Villa would be a bad move for Paqueta, to be honest. But, if he is going to leave West Ham, it's going to take something special in terms of what they are promising him for the future," said Jones to GiveMeSport.

Lucas Paqueta's best performances for West Ham in the league this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) West Ham 3-0 Wolves 8.88 West Ham 3-2 Nottingham Forest 8.20 Luton Town 2-3 West Ham 8.02 Burnley 1-2 West Ham 7.86 Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham 7.79

“Considering his performances across the season, you could probably say that he is West Ham’s most important player in terms of making that team tick. Villa obviously have their work cut out in terms of signing him because I have heard that Manchester City are still interested in him and might have something to say about where he goes next.

“I can't believe for one second that Villa would be able to sign Paqueta without some competition from Manchester City. It's a tough deal to do - and probably expensive - but I think it is also a reflection of just where Villa are right now and where they're heading.”

It will be interesting to find out exactly what West Ham are "promising" Paqueta, but if they do have to sell, reports suggest West Ham could well bank £85 million if any club decides to trigger that buy-out clause in his contract.