West Ham United are "expected" to be frontrunners for a "surprise name" on Man City's watchlist, and David Moyes is watching him "very closely".

West Ham transfer targets - January

The east Londoners are expected to be somewhat busy heading into January, despite sealing deals for James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, Konstaninos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus over the summer. A few of the aforementioned four, especially Ward-Prowse, have gone on to prove themselves excellent buys at the London Stadium. Moyes' side, thanks in part to their contribution, have made a solid start to the new Premier League season.

Winning four games out of a possible eight domestically, the Hammers are also unbeaten in Europe - over a record-breaking run of 17 matches which stretches all the way back to their triumphant Europa Conference League campaign last term. Speaking to the press, Moyes recently reveled in West Ham's brilliant run.

"17 matches unbeaten in Europe fills me with so much pride," Moyes said to the press (via ESPN).

"I got told about the record yesterday and I was quite thrilled to even be level with the two managers who were in question, Don Revie and Bill Nicholson, and I have to say I was delighted with getting the win."

However, while things are looking rosy on the field, media reports have claimed that West Ham could still look to strengthen in the winter transfer window. A new left-footed centre-back is apparently in the offing, amid doubts over the futures of both Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma. Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba is a rumoured transfer target for the role, while it is also believed West Ham could strengthen at left-back and going forward.

One of the names linked with reinforcing West Ham's full-back options is Chelsea star Ian Maatsen, coming as the Dutchman finds consistent starting places difficult to come by under Mauricio Pochettino. The 21-year-old, who dazzled on loan at Burnley last season, is out of contract at the end of this season and could leave for nothing in the summer.

If Chelsea can't agree fresh terms, they may be forced to sell this winter. According to a new Maatsen transfer update, courtesy of TEAMtalk and journalist Dean Jones, West Ham and Man City are "expected" to lead the charge for his signing. He is apparently a "surprise name" on Pep Guardiola's watchlist, but Moyes will be watching Maatsen's situation "very closely".

Chelsea were prepared to sell Maatsen in the summer, accepting a £31.5 million bid from Burnley, but the defender rejected that chance to make a permanent switch to Turf Moor. While he's fighting for a place under Pochettino, the club could still be prepared to sell in January.

Ian Maatsen strengths Defensive contribution Passing Holding on to the ball

The Blues boss is a big fan of Maatsen, with Pochettino saying this on him in a recent press conference.

"I am so happy with him," said Pochettino. "He is a player that can play in different positions. He has quality, he understands the game, and he is such a clever player. So far, he is in my plan, yes. I am so pleased with him, as I’ve said, because of his attitude, commitment and his understanding of the game."