West Ham United face a transfer worry as European champions Man City could now plot to steal away a "superstar" player.

Who has left West Ham?

The east Londoners sold former Declan Rice to Arsenal for around £105 million in the summer transfer window, and he was joined by Gianluca Scamacca, Nikola Vlasic and Arthur Masuaku.

West Ham's former quartet left to the tune of £134 million in total, and they were subsequently replaced by Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus.

Two of the former, Alvarez and Ward-Prowse, have taken to life excellently at the London Stadium while Mavropanos could in fact make his Claret and Blue debut this weekend after recovering from a back problem.

David Moyes has lead his Hammers side through an absolutely brilliant start to the 2023/2024 Premier League campaign.

West Ham have tasted victory in three of their opening four league matches prior to the international break; sealing wins against high-flying Brighton, big-spending Chelsea and newcomers Luton Town.

The Irons remain unbeaten but now face a crunch clash against City on Saturday; a match which will prove their toughest test yet given just how finely Pep Guardiola's side have started.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

Indeed, the Blues pose a serious threat to West Ham on the field this weekend and could well end their unbeaten streak.

However, City are now also threatening off the pitch as well, with some news emerging on a West Ham star they're apparently very keen on.

Morocco international defender Nayef Aguerd, who has starred for Moyes in recent months, is apparently turning a few heads at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguerd had attracted late Saudi window interest from Nuno Espirito Santo's Al-Ittihad, according to reports last week, but a move failed to materialise.

The 27-year-old has formed a formidable partnership with Kurt Zouma at the heart of West Ham's back-line, something which hasn't gone unnoticed at City, who "could join the race" to sign Aguerd in January alongside Liverpool.

That is according to journalist Pete O'Rourke, who writes for Football Insider that Moyes' side will demand a "huge" fee to part company with their star defender in the winter window.

How good is Nayef Aguerd?

The African was also a colossal presence for Morocco on their run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals in Qatar last year.

Called a Moroccan "superstar" by members of the press, Aguerd's former teammate Achraf Sidki has also branded him "one of the best defenders in Europe".

"West Ham have signed one of the best defenders in Europe,” Sidki said to The Athletic.

“I’m so proud that one of my former teammates will be playing in the Premier League.

“I’m surprised he didn’t move to England sooner. When we were younger we both had big dreams of becoming professional footballers. Nayef has done well and I’m confident he will be a great signing for West Ham.

“There were so many times he saved the team when we played together. That’s when I realised he was very good. I remember one occasion we played against a team called Tetouan.

“We needed to win and it was probably Nayef’s best game for the club. He was man of the match and after the game, I told him, ‘One day you will make it to the Premier League. You don’t know how good you are’."