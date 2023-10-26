West Ham United are eyeing up a high-earning forward with his club now open to loaning him out, according to a report this week.

West Ham's January transfer targets

David Moyes' side have impressed in parts over the early-season; beating the likes of serial spenders Chelsea and high-flying Brighton while remaining unbeaten in Europe over a record-breaking 17-game run. However, their last match against Aston Villa exposed some real chinks in West Ham's armour. Moyes watched on from the sidelines as his side succumbed to a dismal 4-1 defeat at Villa Park.

Arguably their worst 90 minutes of the Premier League season to date, West Ham will be looking to get back to winning ways as soon as possible, and January could also represent a chance to strengthen in key areas they need to address. Uncertainty surrounds the futures of some key players as well, with reports suggesting both Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd could leave West Ham amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals, Ben Johnson, Vladimir Coufal, Michail Antonio, Conor Coventry, Aaron Cresswell, Lukasz Fabianski and veteran defender Angelo Ogbonna are the West Ham players out of contract next summer as things stand, too, meaning Moyes and co could have to think about replacing some of them.

A new defender and striker are rumoured to be on the agenda. Indeed, West Ham could make a move for Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy, and it's also claimed that Moyes is interested in signing Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah to shore up his backline.

Now, it is also believed that West Ham are monitoring Man United forward Jadon Sancho amid his currently uncertain situation at Old Trafford. The Englishman, who has been outcasted by Erik ten Hag, is looking very likely to leave United. Man United spent £73 million to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021, but he has since gone on to become a peripheral figure.

According to SpotRac, Sancho is on around £250,000-per-week at Man United, so the Red Devils are eager to get him off their books. According to 90min, the 23-year-old may even be allowed to leave on a "long term" temporary deal as United consider how to get rid. This has apparently alerted those at the London Stadium, with West Ham now eyeing Sancho as a potential transfer option.

Despite being largely shunned by ten Hag, Sancho has received endorsements for a handful of United performances in the past. Former midfielder and interim manager Micheal Carrick heaped praise on Sancho after a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League nearly two years ago.

Sancho strengths Sancho weaknesses Ball retention Aerial duels Passing Crossing Through balls Defensive contribution Dribbling

“To finish it off with Jadon was brilliant," said Carrick. "I know how much he loves the ball at his feet, making stuff happen, that's where he's the happiest, but I thought he put a real defensive effort in as well, it was a big night for him."