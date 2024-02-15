A manager praised for doing the "best job" in his league last season is a candidate to replace David Moyes at West Ham, if the Scotsman is indeed sacked.

Moyes facing uncertain future at West Ham

While the 60-year-old publicly stated that talks are 'well down the line' over a contract extension at the London Stadium, widespread reports indicate his future is far from certain.

A lacklustre start to 2024 has pushed West Ham chiefs into considering alternatives to Moyes, and it is reliably believed that negotiations over fresh terms have been postponed until the club have a clearer idea of the Scotsman's potential to bring more success.

“We know the Chairman is very aware of the discontent amongst the fans, he's not on social media but is very well-informed of what is happening," said insider ExWHUemployee this week.

"A new deal for Moyes is not close. Results and performances have put any planned talks back, and the manager of course has been warned things must improve fast. The objective was to retain Moyes, and the club are known to want to stay loyal to the manager, however we can confirm options are being assessed. Tim Steidten will be looking at alternatives as the club plan ahead, although that is to be expected.”

The likes of Lille manager Paulo Fonseca and former Chelsea boss Graham Potter have been floated as just a few of the potential options for owner David Sullivan in the last 10 days. If West Ham do decide to part company with Moyes, it would be for good reason, as the Hammers fan base appear divided over whether he can take them any further.

West Ham's league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

The east Londoners won their first major trophy since the 1980s last season, lifting the UEFA Europa Conference League after beating Fiorentina in Prague. However, West Ham also flirted with relegation to the Championship domestically, with the club still yet to win a single game in 2024.

It will be very interesting to see who Sullivan and Steidten could opt to appoint if Moyes leaves, with former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper emerging as a candidate.

Steve Cooper emerges as West Ham option to succeed Moyes

Indeed, according to 90min, Cooper could be an option to replace Moyes at West Ham, as it is believed he'd be "in the running" if their boss departs. The Welshman has been linked with Crystal Palace in the last few months, but as they attempt a deal for Oliver Glasner, the door remains open for Sullivan to appoint Cooper.

He steered Forest away from relegation against all odds last season, as Cooper had to deal with both a bloated squad and consistent rumours surrounding his future.

Former Irons head coach Sam Allardyce even praised him for doing the "best job" in England's top flight.

“If Nottingham Forest survive relegation, Steve Cooper has definitely done the best job of all the managers in the Premier League this season," said the ex-top flight coach last year (No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast via Forest News).

"What becomes difficult in terms of building team spirit is having too many players. Most managers don’t have enough. What they don’t have enough of is quality, and what they don’t want is quantity."