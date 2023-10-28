West Ham United are "ready" to make a bid for one big club's star midfielder who's been called "exemplary".

West Ham transfer targets

It may be time for manager David Moyes and the Hammers board to consider new arrivals in January. Despite a promising start to the new Premier League season, this last week has perhaps exposed some chinks in West Ham's armour. Their unbeaten streak in Europe came to an unceremonious end after their 2-1 defeat to Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday, and just before that, West Ham were humbled 4-1 away to Aston Villa.

Heading into the winter transfer window, Moyes also has to consider the number of his players who are out of contract at the end of this season. Pablo Fornals, Ben Johnson, Vladimir Coufal, Michail Antonio, Conor Coventry, Aaron Cresswell, Lukasz Fabianski and veteran defender Angelo Ogbonna's could all leave for nothing as things stand, but a recent report by talkSPORT has suggested that Tomas Soucek's signed a new West Ham deal at the very least.

It has been reported that West Ham are considering a new striker to succeed Antonio if he does depart. Moyes is interested in Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy as one of the options, while there have been suggestions that Man United's Harry Magiure could join West Ham to reinforce their defence. New midfielders haven't been mentioned that regularly, but a report from Italy now claims that the east Londoners could move for one Juventus star pretty soon.

Moyes "ready" to bid for Locatelli

According to TuttoJuve, West Ham are readying a bid for Manuel Locatelli. The Italy international, who's starred in midfield under Massimiliano Allegri, is apparently the subject of real interest from east London. Juve themselves want to tie down Locatelli with a new contract and are expected to make moves soon, but the Irons apparently "would be ready" to offer around £35 million for his services.

A Euro 2020 winner, the 25-year-old currently ranks as one of Juve's star-performers per match according to statistical football site WhoScored. Notching a goal and assist in that time, Locatelli is a real mainstay; starting all nine of their Serie A matches so far this term.

Juve's manager, speaking after a win over Lazio earlier this year, praised Locatelli as a player who's becoming "exemplary" for the Old Lady.

“He had a great game, not only from the technical standpoint, but also from the human one," said Allegri on Locatelli.

"For his mentality and heart, he’s becoming exemplary for everybody in the way he approaches matches. He never gives up and has the clubs’ DNA in him. Federico Chiesa had a good return, while Dusan Vlahovic did some things well and others poorly. I liked Juan Cuadrado’s performance.”

ESPN journalist Matteo Bonetti also told Sky Sports that the former Sassuolo star is an "elegant" player, speaking all the way back in 2021 on Locatelli's form. It's clear that Locatelli is a player of real quality, so it will be interesting to see if West Ham make real headway in their reported pursuit.