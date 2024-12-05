A report has shared what former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is now demanding to potentially take the West Ham United job, amid growing pressure on under-fire Hammers head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Allegri contending to replace Lopetegui at West Ham

The Italian, who helped Juve dominate Serie A from 2014 to 2019 with five successive Scudettos, is now a free agent and readily available for hire after leaving Turin at the end of last season.

Allegri even signed off from his post by guiding the Old Lady to a Coppa Italia triumph, but the 57-year-old was shown his P45 just days later despite finishing 2024/2025 on a real high.

West Ham's most recent results Match Date Opponent Competition Result #16 03/12/2024 Leicester City (A) Premier League 3-1 #15 30/11/2024 Arsenal (H) Premier League 5-2 #14 26/11/2024 Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2-0 win #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss

The serial trophy-winner also helped AC Milan to a Serie A title all the way back in 2011, with Allegri contending for the potentially vacant West Ham job as a result of his pedigree and availability.

Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian shared that the tactician could step into Lopetegui's shoes, as the 58-year-old now faces the very real possibility of being sacked after a disastrous start to the Premier League season.

The Irons held a crisis board meeting on Wednesday to discuss the 58-year-old's future, with other managerial candidates including Graham Potter, Edin Terzić, and Sergio Conceicao.

Technical director Tim Steidten is said to be pushing for Lopetegui's sacking, and the German has apparently held talks with Terzic already.

Lopetegui, for his part, refused to discuss his immediate future after West Ham's 3-1 defeat to Leicester City and is looking only towards the weekend.

"Tomorrow, we will start looking for the next challenge, knowing we are able to change the situation," said Lopetegui after West Ham's 3-1 defeat to Leicester.

"They want to win for them, for me and the club. Football is about the win. Today is a day where we deserved much more. The next will be the most important, we must be focused."

Allegri makes demand to replace Lopetegui at West Ham

Now, as per Calciomercato.it (via Football Italia), Steidten and co know exactly what is needed if they wish to appoint Allegri instead of their other managerial contenders.

Indeed, it is believed that Allegri is demanding a contract worth £127,000-per-week to join West Ham, or Newcastle United, who are also being linked with the "top coach" after many successful years abroad.

This £6.6m a season salary would make him the fourth-highest paid manager in the Premier League - above the likes of Ruben Amorim, Arne Slot and Enzo Maresca - so it will be interesting to see just how far they'd be willing to go for his services.