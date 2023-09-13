Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards has suggested one "really intelligent" star could end up joining David Moyes at West Ham United.

Who have West Ham signed?

The Hammers, who brought in £134 million through the summer sales of Declan Rice, Gianluca Scamacca, Nikola Vlasic and Arthur Masuaku, replaced the aforementioned with a quartet of major signings.

West Ham sealed deals for Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus during the transfer window - with two of the former starting very brightly indeed.

Alvarez has been lavished with praise by members of the media, while Ward-Prowse was very, very unlucky not to get the call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad this international break.

"I look at James Ward-Prowse in that and think is Kalvin Phillips playing? No. Jordan Henderson left to go to Saudi Arabia and I think he’s the biggest one. He must wonder how he’s not in any squads," said former Spurs defender Michael Dawson after the Three Lions squad was announced.

“He’s always one that probably gets the call going keep doing what you’re doing but he’s been doing this for a really long time. I feel for him that he misses of because of probably Kalvin Phillips. We all know what Gareth is, he’s very, very loyal to his players that have been tried and trusted for him and never let him down.”

Ward-Prowse will indeed feel hard done by, as the Englishman has started this new Premier League campaign in fine fashion alongside his new club West Ham.

Moyes' men remain unbeaten over their first four league matches; winning three of those encounters - including wins against the likes of high-flying Brighton and big-spending Chelsea.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

While the Irons appear to have reinforced their squad perfectly going by their brilliant start, there are a few players they couldn't quite get seal a deal for.

That wasn't for lack of trying, as West Ham reportedly pushed hard to sign Man United defender Harry Maguire before they managed to seal a deal for Mavropanos as an alternative.

Another star they had been linked repeatedly with was United's Scott McTominay, who was reliably believed to be of serious interest to Moyes over the summer.

Now, Sky pundit Richards has shared a belief he has revolving the Scotsman and a possible move to West Ham.

Speaking to ‘The Rest is Football’ podcast, the former Man City defender has suggested that east London is the most likely landing spot for McTominay amid his torrid time at Old Trafford right now.

“West Ham we said, it was West Ham. Yeah," said Richards on McTominay's possible next move.

“I just think he’s a really intelligent, hard-working midfielder who can do a job whatever you tell him.

“It’s just the chaos of Manchester United or the player who they had in the past, so they are always comparing him to Keane or Scholes and it’s always going to be difficult.

“But there is a player in there, I think he’s fantastic.”

McTominay has previously been praised by Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, who even once called him and Paul Pogba's midfield partnership the best in world football.